Lirik Lagu My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 November 2022, 03:14 WIB
Fall Out Boy.
Fall Out Boy. /Tangkapan layar/YouTube FallOutBoysVEVO



My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark - Fall Out Boy

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

B-B-Be careful making wishes in the dark, dark
Can't be sure when they've hit their mark
And besides in the mean-meantime, I'm just
Dreaming of tearing you apart
I'm in the de-details with the devil
You know, the world can never get me on my level
I just gotta get you out the cage, I'm a young lover's rage
Gonna need a spark to ignite

But my songs know what you did in the dark

So light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
I'm on fire
So light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
I'm on fire
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the dark, dark
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the dark, dark

Well all the writers keep writing what they write
Somewhere another pretty vein just died (Died)
I've got the scars from tomorrow and I wish you could see
That you're the antidote to everything except for me
Through a constellation of tears on your lashes
Burn everything you love then burn the ashes
In the end everything collides, my childhood
Spat back out the monster that you see

My songs know what you did in the dark

So light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
I'm on fire
So light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
I'm on fire
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the dark, dark
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the dark, dark

Hands, put your hands, hands, hands in the air
Hands, put your hands, hands, hands in the air

My songs know what you did in the dark
(My songs know what you did in the dark)

So light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
I'm on fire
So light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
Light 'em up, up, up
I'm on fire
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the dark, dark
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the dark, dark
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Credit

Produser: Fall Out Boy dan Butch Walker

Penulis: John Hill, Butch Walker, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman, dan Andy Hurley

Album: Save Rock and Roll

Genre: R&B/Soul, Alternative/Indie

Fakta di balik lagu

My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark atau yang dikenal sebagai Light ’Em Up merupakan lagu milik band pop punk asal Chicago, Amerika Serikat (AS), Fall Out Boy.

Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 4 Februari 2013 sebagai single pertama dalam album studio kelima mereka yang bertajuk Save Rock and Roll.

Sebelumnya, Fall Out Boy sempat hiatus dari industri musik. Namun, empat tahun kemudian, mereka kembali dengan meluncurkan lagu ini yang bercerita tentang kembalinya mereka ke dunia musik.

Diketahui, versi sebelumnya dari lagu ini sempat dirilis di situs web mereka sebagai demonstrasi pada 2003, dengan lirik yang sangat berbeda, tetapi dengan tema yang sama. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

