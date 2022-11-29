Lirik Lagu My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya





My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark - Fall Out Boy



Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh



B-B-Be careful making wishes in the dark, dark

Can't be sure when they've hit their mark

And besides in the mean-meantime, I'm just

Dreaming of tearing you apart

I'm in the de-details with the devil

You know, the world can never get me on my level

I just gotta get you out the cage, I'm a young lover's rage

Gonna need a spark to ignite



But my songs know what you did in the dark



So light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

I'm on fire

So light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

I'm on fire

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the dark, dark

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the dark, dark



Well all the writers keep writing what they write

Somewhere another pretty vein just died (Died)

I've got the scars from tomorrow and I wish you could see

That you're the antidote to everything except for me

Through a constellation of tears on your lashes

Burn everything you love then burn the ashes

In the end everything collides, my childhood

Spat back out the monster that you see



My songs know what you did in the dark



So light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

I'm on fire

So light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

I'm on fire

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the dark, dark

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the dark, dark



Hands, put your hands, hands, hands in the air

Hands, put your hands, hands, hands in the air



My songs know what you did in the dark

(My songs know what you did in the dark)



So light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

I'm on fire

So light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

Light 'em up, up, up

I'm on fire

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the dark, dark

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the dark, dark

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh



Credit



Produser: Fall Out Boy dan Butch Walker



Penulis: John Hill, Butch Walker, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman, dan Andy Hurley



Album: Save Rock and Roll



Genre: R&B/Soul, Alternative/Indie



Fakta di balik lagu



My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark atau yang dikenal sebagai Light ’Em Up merupakan lagu milik band pop punk asal Chicago, Amerika Serikat (AS), Fall Out Boy.



Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 4 Februari 2013 sebagai single pertama dalam album studio kelima mereka yang bertajuk Save Rock and Roll.



Sebelumnya, Fall Out Boy sempat hiatus dari industri musik. Namun, empat tahun kemudian, mereka kembali dengan meluncurkan lagu ini yang bercerita tentang kembalinya mereka ke dunia musik.



Diketahui, versi sebelumnya dari lagu ini sempat dirilis di situs web mereka sebagai demonstrasi pada 2003, dengan lirik yang sangat berbeda, tetapi dengan tema yang sama. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

