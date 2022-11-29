Lirik Lagu Final Masquerade – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Final Masquerade – Linkin Park
Tearing me apart with
Words you wouldn't say
And Suddenly tomorrow's
A moment washed away
'Cause I don't have a reason
And you don't have the time
But we both keep on waiting
For something we won't find
The light on the horizon
Was brighter yesterday
With shadows floating over
The scars began to fade
We said it was forever
But then it slipped away
Standing at the end of
The final masquerade
The final masquerade
All I ever wanted
The secrets that you keep
All you ever wanted
The truth I couldn't speak
'Cause I can't see forgiveness
And you can't see the crime
If we both keep on waiting
For what we left behind
The light on the horizon
Was brighter yesterday
With shadows floating over
The scars began to fade
We said it was forever
But then it slipped away
Standing at the end of
The final masquerade
The final masquerade
The final masquerade
Standing at the end of
The final masquerade
The light on the horizon
Was brighter yesterday
With shadows floating over
The scars begin to fade
We said it was forever
But then it slipped away
Standing at the end of
The final masquerade
Standing at the end of
The final masquerade
Standing at the end of
The final masquerade
The final masquerade
