Lirik Lagu Final Masquerade – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Final Masquerade – Linkin Park

Tearing me apart with

Words you wouldn't say

And Suddenly tomorrow's

A moment washed away

'Cause I don't have a reason

And you don't have the time

But we both keep on waiting

For something we won't find

The light on the horizon

Was brighter yesterday

With shadows floating over

The scars began to fade

We said it was forever

But then it slipped away

Standing at the end of

The final masquerade

The final masquerade

All I ever wanted

The secrets that you keep

All you ever wanted

The truth I couldn't speak

'Cause I can't see forgiveness

And you can't see the crime

If we both keep on waiting

For what we left behind

The light on the horizon

Was brighter yesterday

With shadows floating over

The scars began to fade

We said it was forever

But then it slipped away

Standing at the end of

The final masquerade

The final masquerade

The final masquerade

Standing at the end of

The final masquerade

The light on the horizon

Was brighter yesterday

With shadows floating over

The scars begin to fade

We said it was forever

But then it slipped away

Standing at the end of

The final masquerade

Standing at the end of

The final masquerade

Standing at the end of

The final masquerade

The final masquerade