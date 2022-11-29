Lirik Lagu A Line in The Sand – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Line in The Sand – Linkin Park

Today, we stood on the wall

We laughed at the sun

We laughed at the guns

We laughed at it all

And when they

They told us to go

We paid them no mind

Like every other time

But little did we know

Today, I looked for a sign

With flames in my hands

A line in the sand

Between yours and mine

And it came like fire from below

Your greed led the call, my flag had to fall

But little did you know

Another day, your truth will come

You're gonna pay for what you've, pay for what you've done

You'll tell them give me back what's mine

Give me back what's mine

I had never been a coward

I had never seen blood

You had sold me an ocean

And I was lost in the flood

We were counting on a leader

We were driven by need

But couldn't take temptation

And we were blinded by greed

You were steady as a sniper

We were waiting on a wire

So we never saw it coming

When you ran from the fire

You can try intimidation

And you can try to ignore

But when the time comes calling

Yeah, you are gonna get yours

Another day, your truth will come

You're gonna pay for what you've, pay for what you've done

You'll tell them give me back what's mine

Give me back what's mine

And so today, your truth has come

You're gonna pay for what you've, pay for what you've done

You'll get what's yours, you're out of time

And you will give me back what's mine

Give me back what's mine

Give me, give me back what's mine

What's mine

Give me, give me back what's mine

What's mine, what's mine

Give me back what's mine

