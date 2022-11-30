Lirik Lagu For Free – Lana Del Rey Ft. Weyes Blood, Zella Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

For Free – Lana Del Rey Ft. Weyes Blood & Zella Day
I slept last night in a good hotel
I went shopping today for jewels
The wind rushed around in the dirty town
And the children let out from their schools
I was standing on a noisy corner
Waiting for the walking green
Across the street he stood
And he played real good
On his clarinet for free
Now me I play for fortunes
And those velvet curtain calls
I got a black Limousine and two gentlemen
Who escort me through these halls
And I'll play if you've got the money
Or if you're a friend to me
But the one man band
By the quick lunch stand
He's been playing real good for free
Nobody stopped to hear him
Though he played so sweet and high
They knew he had never been on their TV
So they passed his music by
I meant to go over and ask for a song
Maybe put on a harmony
I heard his refrain
As the signal changed
He was playing real good for free
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey, Weyes Blood, Zella Day
Album : Chemtrails over the Country Club
Artikel Pilihan