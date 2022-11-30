Lirik Lagu For Free – Lana Del Rey Ft. Weyes Blood, Zella Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

For Free – Lana Del Rey Ft. Weyes Blood & Zella Day

I slept last night in a good hotel

I went shopping today for jewels

The wind rushed around in the dirty town

And the children let out from their schools

I was standing on a noisy corner

Waiting for the walking green

Across the street he stood

And he played real good

On his clarinet for free

Now me I play for fortunes

And those velvet curtain calls

I got a black Limousine and two gentlemen

Who escort me through these halls

And I'll play if you've got the money

Or if you're a friend to me

But the one man band

By the quick lunch stand

He's been playing real good for free

Nobody stopped to hear him

Though he played so sweet and high

They knew he had never been on their TV

So they passed his music by

I meant to go over and ask for a song

Maybe put on a harmony

I heard his refrain

As the signal changed

He was playing real good for free

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey, Weyes Blood, Zella Day

Album : Chemtrails over the Country Club