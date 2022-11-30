Lirik Lagu Scene Three: Stomach Tied in Knots - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scene Three: Stomach Tied in Knots - Sleeping with Sirens



Oh, my stomach's tied in knots

I'm afraid of what I'll find if you want to talk tonight

Oh oh

See the problem isn't you, it's me I know

I can tell, I've seen it time after time



And I'll push you away

I get so afraid, oh no



And I can't live without you now, oh oh

I can't even live with myself, oh oh oh

I can't live without you now, oh oh

And I don't want nobody else, oh oh oh



I only have myself to blame

But do you think we can start again

'Cause I can't live without you



Oh, my stomach's tied in knots

I'm afraid of what I'll find if I can see you with him tonight

Oooo oooo

See problem isn't you, it's me I know

I do this every single time

I'll push you away

Oh, I get so afraid, oh no



And I can't live without you now, oh oh

I can't even live with myself, oh oh oh

I can't live without you now, oh oh

And I don't want nobody else, oh oh oh



I only have myself to blame

But do you think we can start again

I only have myself to blame

But do you think we can start again

I only have myself to blame

But do you think we can start again

I only have myself to blame

Let's start again

Let's start again



I can't live without you

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh



And I can't live without you now, oh oh

I can't even live with myself, oh oh oh

I can't live without you now, oh oh

And I don't want nobody else, oh oh oh



'Cause I can't live without you now, oh oh

I can't even live with myself, oh oh

And I can't live without you now, oh oh

'Cause I don't want nobody else

Nobody else, nobody else

I can't live without you, oh oh

Credit



Album: If You Were a Movie, This Would Be Your Soundtrack

Dirilis: 2012

Artis: Sleeping with Sirens

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Rock

Penulis lagu: Jesse Lawson / Kellin Quinn

Fakta Di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens

Terbentuknya band Sleeping with Sirens

Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris, Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.

Band ini dibentuk pada tahun 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.

Album pertama dan kedua

Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.

Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada tahun 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.

Album kedua mereka dirilis setahun setelahnya, yang diberi judul ‘Let’s Cheers to This’.