Lirik Lagu I Want You Back – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want You Back – NSync

You're all I ever wanted

You're all I ever needed, yeah

So tell me what you do now

Cause (I, I, I, I, I,) I want you back

It's hard to say I'm sorry

It's hard to make the things I did undone

A lesson I've learned too well, for sure

So don't hang up the phone now

I'm trying to figure out just what to do

I'm going crazy without you

You're all I ever wanted

You're all I ever needed, yeah

So tell me what to do now

When I want you back

Baby I remember,

The way you used to look at me and say

Promises never last forever

I told you not to worry

I said that everything will be alright

I didn't know than that you were right

You're all I ever wanted

You're all I ever needed, yeah

So tell me what to do now

When I want you back

I want you back

You're the one I want

You're the one I need

Girl what can I do?

You're the one I want

You're the one I need

Tell me what can I do

You're all I ever wanted

(You're the one I want) You're all I ever needed

(You're the one I want) So tell me what to do now

When I want you back

You're all I ever wanted

You're all I ever needed

So tell me what to do now

When I want you back