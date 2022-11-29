Lirik Lagu I Want You Back – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want You Back – NSync
You're all I ever wanted
You're all I ever needed, yeah
So tell me what you do now
Cause (I, I, I, I, I,) I want you back
It's hard to say I'm sorry
It's hard to make the things I did undone
A lesson I've learned too well, for sure
So don't hang up the phone now
I'm trying to figure out just what to do
I'm going crazy without you
You're all I ever wanted
You're all I ever needed, yeah
So tell me what to do now
When I want you back
Baby I remember,
The way you used to look at me and say
Promises never last forever
I told you not to worry
I said that everything will be alright
I didn't know than that you were right
You're all I ever wanted
You're all I ever needed, yeah
So tell me what to do now
When I want you back
I want you back
You're the one I want
You're the one I need
Girl what can I do?
You're the one I want
You're the one I need
Tell me what can I do
You're all I ever wanted
(You're the one I want) You're all I ever needed
(You're the one I want) So tell me what to do now
When I want you back
You're all I ever wanted
You're all I ever needed
So tell me what to do now
When I want you back
Artikel Pilihan