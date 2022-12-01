Lirik Lagu All Night - Girls Generation dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 Desember 2022, 04:45 WIB
Personel Girls Generation atau SNSD.
Personel Girls Generation atau SNSD. /Instagram/@girlsgeneration

Lirik lagu All Night - Girls Generation

I like to party
A, algo issjanha
All Night urin bamsaedorok
Alright usgo nolgeoya
‘Cause We Hot & Sweet Baby

Yeoreumui jeonlyu gwireul ganjileobhil ttae (Alright)
Ne nune bichin bulkkochnori heundeullil ttae (Alright)
Babocheoreom dasi neol saranghage dwae
All Night All Night All Night

Eotteohge jinaesseo mudgo sipeunde
Neon jeongmaliji joha boyeoseo
Nado geunyang useobeolyeosseo (Smile together)

If we get it on sarange ppajimyeon
Mumohan i ibmajchum gyesokdoemyeon
Geojismalcheoreom seoro noga deureo
All Night All Night All Night

Sarangiran geon jeonghaejin geot eopseo
Heulleo neomchineun daero gaja heoni
I bamui Fever heumppeok deurimasyeo
All Night All Night All Night

Hey check check check check it let it go
I bam pati Chillin’ gipi jeomjeom tteugeowojigo
Eojjihal bareul moleun urideuldo
Seororeul maemdolgiman hago issgo
So drop it, just drop it on the floor

Geu nalgwa ttoggateun neomanui beibi peiseu
Johahaessdeon seupaisi udi geu hyanggie
Al su eopsneun gibun magu kkeullyeogane
All Night All Night All Night
Isanghae deo gakkawojin geot gatji
Cham manheun il isseosseo uri sai
Bamsae da yaegihago sipeo (Smile together)

If we get it on sarange ppajimyeon
Mumohan i ibmajchum gyesogdoemyeon
Geojismalcheoreom seoro noga deureo
All Night All Night All Night

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 20:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Dulu Harmonis, Bupati Purwakarta Ambu Anne Kini Bongkar Borok Dedi Mulyadi
3

Daftar 5 UMK Terendah di Jawa Barat, Ada Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya
4

Prediksi Skor Australia vs Denmark di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Head to Head hingga Prakiraan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Iran vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
7

Usai Gugat Cerai, Bupati Purwakarta Blak-blakan Sindir Dedi Mulyadi: Sia Teh Teu Boga Kaera
8

Prediksi Skor Tunisia vs Prancis di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
9

Aksi Injak Jersey Viral di Media Sosial, Lionel Messi Diburu oleh Raja Tinju Dunia
10

Prediksi Skor Belanda vs Qatar di Piala Dunia 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Banten

APKLI Kota Serang Segera Gelar Rakerda, Ini Hal yang Akan Dibahas

APKLI Kota Serang Segera Gelar Rakerda, Ini Hal yang Akan Dibahas

1 Desember 2022, 06:10 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Cek Jadwal Tayang Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Kamis, 1 Desember Hanya di SCTV

Cek Jadwal Tayang Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Kamis, 1 Desember Hanya di SCTV

1 Desember 2022, 06:10 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kecambah di Tempat Gelap Akan Tumbuh Lebih Cepat Panjang dari Pada Kecambah di Tempat Terang, Ini Jawabannya

Kecambah di Tempat Gelap Akan Tumbuh Lebih Cepat Panjang dari Pada Kecambah di Tempat Terang, Ini Jawabannya

1 Desember 2022, 06:10 WIB

Portal Majalengka

3 TEMPAT WISATA yang Sangat Cocok Dikunjungi Saat Musim Hujan Berikut Alasannya, Hanya Ada di Majalengka

3 TEMPAT WISATA yang Sangat Cocok Dikunjungi Saat Musim Hujan Berikut Alasannya, Hanya Ada di Majalengka

1 Desember 2022, 06:10 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal TV Trans7 Hari Ini, Sport7, Pasti Obrolan Viral, Lapor Pak! Cek Live Streaming

Jadwal TV Trans7 Hari Ini, Sport7, Pasti Obrolan Viral, Lapor Pak! Cek Live Streaming

1 Desember 2022, 06:10 WIB

Semarangku

Perbedaan Harga iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 14 Plus, Lebih Mahal Mana? Cek Infonya di Sini

Perbedaan Harga iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 14 Plus, Lebih Mahal Mana? Cek Infonya di Sini

1 Desember 2022, 06:09 WIB

Media Pakuan

Awal Bulan ingin Perpanjangan SIM A dan C? Berikut 2 Lokasi SIM Keliling Bandung Hari ini

Awal Bulan ingin Perpanjangan SIM A dan C? Berikut 2 Lokasi SIM Keliling Bandung Hari ini

1 Desember 2022, 06:08 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal SCTV Hari Ini Kamis, 1 Desember 2022: Jam Tayang Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022

Jadwal SCTV Hari Ini Kamis, 1 Desember 2022: Jam Tayang Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022

1 Desember 2022, 06:08 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi skor Serbia vs Swiss, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 2 Desember 2022

Prediksi skor Serbia vs Swiss, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 2 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 06:07 WIB

Depok

Periksa 28 Saksi Kasus Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres, Satu Korban Terindikasi Terlibat Ritual Tertentu

Periksa 28 Saksi Kasus Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres, Satu Korban Terindikasi Terlibat Ritual Tertentu

1 Desember 2022, 06:07 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Cuma Pakai Blender, Ternyata Begini Cara Mudah Bikin Bakso Ayam yang Super Kenyal dan Enak

Cuma Pakai Blender, Ternyata Begini Cara Mudah Bikin Bakso Ayam yang Super Kenyal dan Enak

1 Desember 2022, 06:05 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Kelud Bulan Desember 2022 Rute Jakarta ke Batam dan Medan Serta Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Kelud Bulan Desember 2022 Rute Jakarta ke Batam dan Medan Serta Harga Tiket

1 Desember 2022, 06:05 WIB

Kepri Post

Indonesia Vs Uni Eropa, Presiden Jokowi: Jangan Berhenti di Nikel Meski Kalah di WTO

Indonesia Vs Uni Eropa, Presiden Jokowi: Jangan Berhenti di Nikel Meski Kalah di WTO

1 Desember 2022, 06:05 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 1 Desember 2022: Fokus Kreativitas, Tunjukkan Perdamaian

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 1 Desember 2022: Fokus Kreativitas, Tunjukkan Perdamaian

1 Desember 2022, 06:05 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Link Download GTA San Andreas 2.10 Full Game dan Legal di HP Android

Link Download GTA San Andreas 2.10 Full Game dan Legal di HP Android

1 Desember 2022, 06:05 WIB

Karanganyar News

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Purbalingga, Lengkap Doa Dijauhkan Kesesatan dan Diselamatkan dari Api Neraka

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Purbalingga, Lengkap Doa Dijauhkan Kesesatan dan Diselamatkan dari Api Neraka

1 Desember 2022, 06:05 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kota Bandung Hari Ini  Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Cek Persyaratan dan Harga Terbaru

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kota Bandung Hari Ini  Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Cek Persyaratan dan Harga Terbaru

1 Desember 2022, 06:05 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aries, Kamis 1 Desember 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aries, Kamis 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 06:05 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini, ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN 2, MEGA BOLLYWOOD JUDWAA 2, Film SANTET

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini, ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN 2, MEGA BOLLYWOOD JUDWAA 2, Film SANTET

1 Desember 2022, 06:05 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hati-hati! Inilah Penyebab Perut Terasa Kencang dan Sakit Pinggang Yang Harus Diwaspadai

Hati-hati! Inilah Penyebab Perut Terasa Kencang dan Sakit Pinggang Yang Harus Diwaspadai

1 Desember 2022, 06:04 WIB

Desk Jabar

Bagan 16 Besar Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Prancis Melenggang Tanpa Beban Ditemani Australia

Bagan 16 Besar Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Prancis Melenggang Tanpa Beban Ditemani Australia

1 Desember 2022, 06:03 WIB

Depok

Daftar Pemenang MAMA Awards 2022 Hari Kedua: BTS Dapatkan MAMA Platinum, IVE Sabet Daesang

Daftar Pemenang MAMA Awards 2022 Hari Kedua: BTS Dapatkan MAMA Platinum, IVE Sabet Daesang

1 Desember 2022, 06:03 WIB

Indo Bali News

Pencarian Korban Gempa Cianjur Diperpanjang 3 Hari Lagi

Pencarian Korban Gempa Cianjur Diperpanjang 3 Hari Lagi

1 Desember 2022, 06:02 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, 1 Desember 2022, Lensa Olahraga, Radha Krisna, Intip Seleb, Suami Pengganti 

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, 1 Desember 2022, Lensa Olahraga, Radha Krisna, Intip Seleb, Suami Pengganti 

1 Desember 2022, 06:02 WIB

Desk Jabar

Kabar Terbaru Tol Getaci, Tinggal Menunggu Proses Konsorsium Pemenang Lelang

Kabar Terbaru Tol Getaci, Tinggal Menunggu Proses Konsorsium Pemenang Lelang

1 Desember 2022, 06:02 WIB
x