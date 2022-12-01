Lirik Lagu All Night - Girls Generation dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu All Night - Girls Generation
I like to party
A, algo issjanha
All Night urin bamsaedorok
Alright usgo nolgeoya
‘Cause We Hot & Sweet Baby
Yeoreumui jeonlyu gwireul ganjileobhil ttae (Alright)
Ne nune bichin bulkkochnori heundeullil ttae (Alright)
Babocheoreom dasi neol saranghage dwae
All Night All Night All Night
Eotteohge jinaesseo mudgo sipeunde
Neon jeongmaliji joha boyeoseo
Nado geunyang useobeolyeosseo (Smile together)
If we get it on sarange ppajimyeon
Mumohan i ibmajchum gyesokdoemyeon
Geojismalcheoreom seoro noga deureo
All Night All Night All Night
Sarangiran geon jeonghaejin geot eopseo
Heulleo neomchineun daero gaja heoni
I bamui Fever heumppeok deurimasyeo
All Night All Night All Night
Hey check check check check it let it go
I bam pati Chillin’ gipi jeomjeom tteugeowojigo
Eojjihal bareul moleun urideuldo
Seororeul maemdolgiman hago issgo
So drop it, just drop it on the floor
Geu nalgwa ttoggateun neomanui beibi peiseu
Johahaessdeon seupaisi udi geu hyanggie
Al su eopsneun gibun magu kkeullyeogane
All Night All Night All Night
Isanghae deo gakkawojin geot gatji
Cham manheun il isseosseo uri sai
Bamsae da yaegihago sipeo (Smile together)
If we get it on sarange ppajimyeon
Mumohan i ibmajchum gyesogdoemyeon
Geojismalcheoreom seoro noga deureo
All Night All Night All Night
