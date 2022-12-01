Lirik Lagu All Night - Girls Generation dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu All Night - Girls Generation

I like to party

A, algo issjanha

All Night urin bamsaedorok

Alright usgo nolgeoya

‘Cause We Hot & Sweet Baby

Yeoreumui jeonlyu gwireul ganjileobhil ttae (Alright)

Ne nune bichin bulkkochnori heundeullil ttae (Alright)

Babocheoreom dasi neol saranghage dwae

All Night All Night All Night

Eotteohge jinaesseo mudgo sipeunde

Neon jeongmaliji joha boyeoseo

Nado geunyang useobeolyeosseo (Smile together)

If we get it on sarange ppajimyeon

Mumohan i ibmajchum gyesokdoemyeon

Geojismalcheoreom seoro noga deureo

All Night All Night All Night

Sarangiran geon jeonghaejin geot eopseo

Heulleo neomchineun daero gaja heoni

I bamui Fever heumppeok deurimasyeo

All Night All Night All Night

Hey check check check check it let it go

I bam pati Chillin’ gipi jeomjeom tteugeowojigo

Eojjihal bareul moleun urideuldo

Seororeul maemdolgiman hago issgo

So drop it, just drop it on the floor

Geu nalgwa ttoggateun neomanui beibi peiseu

Johahaessdeon seupaisi udi geu hyanggie

Al su eopsneun gibun magu kkeullyeogane

All Night All Night All Night

Isanghae deo gakkawojin geot gatji

Cham manheun il isseosseo uri sai

Bamsae da yaegihago sipeo (Smile together)

If we get it on sarange ppajimyeon

Mumohan i ibmajchum gyesogdoemyeon

Geojismalcheoreom seoro noga deureo

All Night All Night All Night