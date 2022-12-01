Lirik Lagu Come Back Life - Kadavar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come Back Life - Kadavar

Your eyes

Do reflect the world that I call my own

Thrown in a cage

Around my life where I was thrown

Hello darkness

My old friend I wanna talk to you again

As the stories stay the same

Despite waiting all the way

The answer to the questions that go by in you

The kingdom of my heart is within you

By night some thinks they seem to be the same

Oh I oh how I wish the wind could change

Come back life all is forgiven now

I'll take you back half for any how

Let me go oh, let me go

I will forgive let me forget

You think you care about you wish you could

And I I know you can and I wish you would

