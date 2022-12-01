Lirik Lagu Come Back Life - Kadavar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come Back Life - Kadavar
Your eyes
Do reflect the world that I call my own
Thrown in a cage
Around my life where I was thrown
Hello darkness
My old friend I wanna talk to you again
As the stories stay the same
Despite waiting all the way
The answer to the questions that go by in you
The kingdom of my heart is within you
By night some thinks they seem to be the same
Oh I oh how I wish the wind could change
Come back life all is forgiven now
I'll take you back half for any how
Let me go oh, let me go
I will forgive let me forget
You think you care about you wish you could
And I I know you can and I wish you would
