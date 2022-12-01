Lirik Lagu Everytime You Cry - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everytime You Cry - The Outfield
I'm not the one to tell you what clothes to wear
I'm not the one who talks about your hair
I'm not the one to show you how I feel inside
I'm not the one to say how much I care
Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit
cry just a little bit
When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit
cry just a little bit more
I know it's late, I guess I should have called today
I know you're tired of waiting by the phone
I know you said-you just don't know how long you'll wait
I know that you can live your life alone
Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit
cry just a little bit
When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit
cry just a little bit more
In a world where there's no one to turn to
In a world where you think there's no one but you
But everytime you need someone to dry your eyes
You call my name and know that I'll be there
Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit
cry just a little bit
When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit
cry just a little bit more
Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit
cry just a little bit
When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit
cry just a little bit more
