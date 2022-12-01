Lirik Lagu Everytime You Cry - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everytime You Cry - The Outfield

I'm not the one to tell you what clothes to wear

I'm not the one who talks about your hair

I'm not the one to show you how I feel inside

I'm not the one to say how much I care

Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit

cry just a little bit

When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit

cry just a little bit more

I know it's late, I guess I should have called today

I know you're tired of waiting by the phone

I know you said-you just don't know how long you'll wait

I know that you can live your life alone

Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit

cry just a little bit

When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit

cry just a little bit more

In a world where there's no one to turn to

In a world where you think there's no one but you

But everytime you need someone to dry your eyes

You call my name and know that I'll be there

Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit

cry just a little bit

When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit

cry just a little bit more

Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit

cry just a little bit

When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit

cry just a little bit more

