Lirik Lagu Everytime You Cry - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 1 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Everytime You Cry dari The Outfield.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Everytime You Cry dari The Outfield. /Pixabay/Rudy and Peter Skitterians

Lirik Lagu Everytime You Cry - The Outfield

I'm not the one to tell you what clothes to wear
I'm not the one who talks about your hair
I'm not the one to show you how I feel inside
I'm not the one to say how much I care

Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit
cry just a little bit
When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit
cry just a little bit more

I know it's late, I guess I should have called today
I know you're tired of waiting by the phone
I know you said-you just don't know how long you'll wait
I know that you can live your life alone

Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit
cry just a little bit
When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit
cry just a little bit more

In a world where there's no one to turn to
In a world where you think there's no one but you

But everytime you need someone to dry your eyes
You call my name and know that I'll be there

Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit
cry just a little bit
When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit
cry just a little bit more
Everytime you cry I cry just a little bit
cry just a little bit
When you say goodbye, I die just a little bit
cry just a little bit more

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 20:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Dulu Harmonis, Bupati Purwakarta Ambu Anne Kini Bongkar Borok Dedi Mulyadi
3

Daftar 5 UMK Terendah di Jawa Barat, Ada Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya
4

Prediksi Skor Australia vs Denmark di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Head to Head hingga Prakiraan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Iran vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
7

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
8

Prediksi Skor Tunisia vs Prancis di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
9

Usai Gugat Cerai, Bupati Purwakarta Blak-blakan Sindir Dedi Mulyadi: Sia Teh Teu Boga Kaera
10

Aksi Injak Jersey Viral di Media Sosial, Lionel Messi Diburu oleh Raja Tinju Dunia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Buleleng Post

Masih Fresh, Ini Kode Redeem aktif Genshin Impact Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Tukarkan Sekarang Juga

Masih Fresh, Ini Kode Redeem aktif Genshin Impact Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Tukarkan Sekarang Juga

1 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Utara Times

Cek 5 Weton yang akan terbentur Rezeki Hingga Kaya Mendadak pada Bulan Desember 2022

Cek 5 Weton yang akan terbentur Rezeki Hingga Kaya Mendadak pada Bulan Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan Catatan Si Bocil Hingga Shinbi's House

Jadwal Acara NET TV Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan Catatan Si Bocil Hingga Shinbi's House

1 Desember 2022, 04:20 WIB

Buleleng Post

Segera Tukarkan Sebelum kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Aktif Super Sus Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

Segera Tukarkan Sebelum kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Aktif Super Sus Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:18 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Sebelum kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Hari Ini, Senjata Spesial Tersedia Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

Klaim Sebelum kadaluarsa Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Hari Ini, Senjata Spesial Tersedia Kamis, 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:16 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Hingga Death Race

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Hingga Death Race

1 Desember 2022, 04:15 WIB

Utara Times

Simak Weton-Weton yang Hendak dihantam Rezeki Besar pada Desember 2022 Mendatang

Simak Weton-Weton yang Hendak dihantam Rezeki Besar pada Desember 2022 Mendatang

1 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan Tawa Sutra Balik Lagi Hingga Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan Tawa Sutra Balik Lagi Hingga Bintang Samudera

1 Desember 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan The Dead And The Deadly Hingga Suara Hati Istri

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 1 Desember 2022, Saksikan The Dead And The Deadly Hingga Suara Hati Istri

1 Desember 2022, 04:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari ini di tvOne Kamis, 1 Desember  2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Dua Sisi dan Cover Story One

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari ini di tvOne Kamis, 1 Desember  2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Dua Sisi dan Cover Story One

1 Desember 2022, 04:04 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Urungkan Pembongkaran, Ratusan Pedagang Relokasi MAJT Tolak Pindah

Urungkan Pembongkaran, Ratusan Pedagang Relokasi MAJT Tolak Pindah

1 Desember 2022, 04:03 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya, 7 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Kamis 1 Desember 2022;

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya, 7 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Kamis 1 Desember 2022;

1 Desember 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Kamis 1 Desember 2022: Libra akan Habiskan Waktu Menyenangkan Bareng si Dia, Scorpio dan Sagita

Ramalan Zodiak Kamis 1 Desember 2022: Libra akan Habiskan Waktu Menyenangkan Bareng si Dia, Scorpio dan Sagita

1 Desember 2022, 04:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV SCTV 1 Desember 2022

Jadwal Lengkap Acara TV SCTV 1 Desember 2022

1 Desember 2022, 04:00 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Tilongkabila Lembar, Bima, Labuan Bajo Lengkap Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket Desember

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Tilongkabila Lembar, Bima, Labuan Bajo Lengkap Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket Desember

1 Desember 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Kamis 1 Desember 2022 di SCTV: Kroasia vs Belgia

Jadwal Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini Kamis 1 Desember 2022 di SCTV: Kroasia vs Belgia

1 Desember 2022, 04:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 2022 Ada Judwaa 2, Yehh Jadu Dan Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 2022 Ada Judwaa 2, Yehh Jadu Dan Bintang Samudera

1 Desember 2022, 03:56 WIB

Cilacap Update

Daftar Perusahaan di Pasuruan Jawa Timur, Cocok Untuk Melamar Kerja, Ada Alamat dan Nomor Telepon

Daftar Perusahaan di Pasuruan Jawa Timur, Cocok Untuk Melamar Kerja, Ada Alamat dan Nomor Telepon

1 Desember 2022, 03:55 WIB

Portal Brebes

Dibalik Baunya yang Menyengat, Jengkol Punya 10 Manfaat untuk Kesehatan

Dibalik Baunya yang Menyengat, Jengkol Punya 10 Manfaat untuk Kesehatan

1 Desember 2022, 03:49 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Ada Live FIFA World Cup 2022, Italian Womens Volleyball

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 1 Desember 2022 Ada Live FIFA World Cup 2022, Italian Womens Volleyball

1 Desember 2022, 03:43 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Kabupaten Cianjur Sepanjang 10 Hari du Guncang 345 Kali Gempa Bumi Tektonik Dangkal

Kabupaten Cianjur Sepanjang 10 Hari du Guncang 345 Kali Gempa Bumi Tektonik Dangkal

1 Desember 2022, 03:36 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Kamis 1 Desember 2022: Saksikan Film Midway, The Midnight Man, Rumpi dan Brownis

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Kamis 1 Desember 2022: Saksikan Film Midway, The Midnight Man, Rumpi dan Brownis

1 Desember 2022, 03:30 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Siap siap PPPK 2023, Kemdikbud Beri Tiga Kebijakan Untuk Guru : Dari Formasi Hingga Gaji dan Tunjangan, MANTAP

Siap siap PPPK 2023, Kemdikbud Beri Tiga Kebijakan Untuk Guru : Dari Formasi Hingga Gaji dan Tunjangan, MANTAP

1 Desember 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 17 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 17 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

1 Desember 2022, 03:30 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Makassar - Surabaya Tanggal 1 Desember 2022, Oleh 4 Maskapai Penerbangan

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Makassar - Surabaya Tanggal 1 Desember 2022, Oleh 4 Maskapai Penerbangan

1 Desember 2022, 03:26 WIB
x