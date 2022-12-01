Lirik Lagu Love Who You Are - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Who You Are - Harris J

6am when he wakes up

He wipes the sleep from his eyes

Another day at school again

Weighing heavy upon his mind

Standing tall, trying to keep it cool

Saying “yes” to everything

He’s lost in doubt, all he cares about

Is to find a way of fitting in

Don't ever forget to love

Keep loving who you are

Don't ever forget you shine

Shining like a star

There's something so perfect

Courage in everyone

So don't ever let yourself stop

Loving who you are

She stood by her mirror

She’s wondering how to fix her scarf

Filled up with a fear of

People staring from afar

At the way she talks, just how she walks

It’s tearing up her self-esteem

She’s lost in doubt, all she cares about

Is to find a way of fitting in

Don't ever forget to love

Keep loving who you are

Don't ever forget you shine

Shining like a star

There's something so perfect

Courage in everyone

So don't ever let yourself stop

Loving who you are

No matter, ooh

You are always beautiful

No matter, you

You are incredible

Don't ever forget to love

Keep loving who you are

Don't ever forget you shine

Shining like a star

There's something so perfect

Courage in everyone

So don't ever let yourself stop

Loving who you are

Don't ever forget to love

Keep loving who you are

Credit