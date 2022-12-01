Lirik Lagu Brackish - Kittie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brackish - Kittie
She is not scared to die
Best things in life drive her to cry
Crucify then learn
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)
Sit and watch me burn (Be strong)
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on
Be strong)
She's led to believe, that it'd be okay
Look at your face
Scarred in dismay
But times have changed, and so have you
I think I'd rather crucify than learn
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)
Sit and watch me burn (Be strong)
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on
Be strong)
I'd like to take you down
And show you deep inside my life, my inner working
To smell and lack of inner pride
To touch upon the surface is not for what it seems
I take away my problems
But only in my dreams
Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on
Be strong
Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on
Be strong
Crucify then learn
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)
Sit and watch me burn (Be strong)
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)
Crucify then learn (Be strong)
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)
Sit and watch me burn (Be strong)
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)
Crucify then learn (Be strong)
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)
Sit and watch me burn (Be strong)
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)
Crucify then learn (Be strong)
(Take so much away from inside you
Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you
He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)
Sit and watch me burn (Be strong)
(Take so much away from inside you)
