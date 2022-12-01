Lirik Lagu Brackish - Kittie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brackish - Kittie

She is not scared to die

Best things in life drive her to cry

Crucify then learn

(Take so much away from inside you

Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you

He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)

Sit and watch me burn (Be strong)

(Take so much away from inside you

Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you

He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on

Be strong)

She's led to believe, that it'd be okay

Look at your face

Scarred in dismay

But times have changed, and so have you

I think I'd rather crucify than learn

(Take so much away from inside you

Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you

He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on)

Sit and watch me burn (Be strong)

(Take so much away from inside you

Makes no sense, you know he can't guide you

He's your f***ing shoulder to lean on

Be strong)

I'd like to take you down

And show you deep inside my life, my inner working

To smell and lack of inner pride

To touch upon the surface is not for what it seems

I take away my problems

But only in my dreams

