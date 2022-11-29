Lirik Lagu Tearin’ Up My Heart - NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tearin’ Up My Heart - NSync

It's tearin' up my heart when I'm with you

But when we are apart, I feel it too

And no matter what I do, I feel the pain

With or without you

Hey, yeah!

Baby I don't understand

Just why we can't be lovers

Things are getting out of hand

Tryin' too much but baby we can win

Let it go

If you want me, girl, let me know

I am down on my knees

I can't take it anymore

It's tearin' up my heart when I'm with you

But when we are apart, I feel it too

And no matter what I do, I feel the pain

With or without you

Oh, all right

Baby don't misunderstand, don't misunderstand

What I'm trying to tell ya

In the corner of my mind, corner of my mind

Baby it feels like we're running out of time

Let it go

If you want me, girl, let me know

I am down on my knees

I can't take it anymore