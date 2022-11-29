Lirik Lagu Tearin’ Up My Heart - NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tearin’ Up My Heart - NSync
It's tearin' up my heart when I'm with you
But when we are apart, I feel it too
And no matter what I do, I feel the pain
With or without you
Hey, yeah!
Baby I don't understand
Just why we can't be lovers
Things are getting out of hand
Tryin' too much but baby we can win
Let it go
If you want me, girl, let me know
I am down on my knees
I can't take it anymore
It's tearin' up my heart when I'm with you
But when we are apart, I feel it too
And no matter what I do, I feel the pain
With or without you
Oh, all right
Baby don't misunderstand, don't misunderstand
What I'm trying to tell ya
In the corner of my mind, corner of my mind
Baby it feels like we're running out of time
Let it go
If you want me, girl, let me know
I am down on my knees
I can't take it anymore
