Lirik Lagu COULD HAVE BEEN YOU - Jake Miller dan Fakta dibaliknya

COULD HAVE BEEN YOU - Jake Miller

It could have been

L.A. fucking changed you, yeah

You were a different person all of a sudden

But honestly I've changed too, yeah

I guess I'm not the type that you wanted

'Cause my love didn't face you, yeah

I bought you Gucci before I could afford it

Would have given out a world to you

But then I've never heard from you

One day you'll come running back, back, back

But it'll be too late for that

I'm doing what we've dreamed of with somebody new

Going to the places that you wanted to

It could have been you

It could have been you

I bet you see the pictures popped up on your phone

I know that it kills you that I'm not alone

That could have been you

That could have been you

It could have been you, you

It could have been you

It could have been you, you, you

But L.A. fucking changed me, yeah

And trust me when I say for the better

Yeah, I moved on 'cause you made me, made me

Now my cologne's on new girl's sweather

And she's fucking amazing

I knew it from the moment I've met her

And I might give a world to her

And give her what you don't deserve

One day you'll come running back, back, back

But it'll be too late for that

I'm doing what we've dreamed of with somebody new

Going to the places that you wanted to

It could have been you

It could have been you

I bet you see the pictures popped up on your phone

I know that it kills you that I'm not alone

That could have been you

That could have been you