Lirik Lagu COULD HAVE BEEN YOU - Jake Miller dan Fakta dibaliknya

COULD HAVE BEEN YOU - Jake Miller
It could have been
L.A. fucking changed you, yeah
You were a different person all of a sudden
But honestly I've changed too, yeah
I guess I'm not the type that you wanted
'Cause my love didn't face you, yeah
I bought you Gucci before I could afford it
Would have given out a world to you
But then I've never heard from you
One day you'll come running back, back, back
But it'll be too late for that
I'm doing what we've dreamed of with somebody new
Going to the places that you wanted to
It could have been you
It could have been you
I bet you see the pictures popped up on your phone
I know that it kills you that I'm not alone
That could have been you
That could have been you
It could have been you, you
It could have been you
It could have been you, you, you
But L.A. fucking changed me, yeah
And trust me when I say for the better
Yeah, I moved on 'cause you made me, made me
Now my cologne's on new girl's sweather
And she's fucking amazing
I knew it from the moment I've met her
And I might give a world to her
And give her what you don't deserve
One day you'll come running back, back, back
But it'll be too late for that
I'm doing what we've dreamed of with somebody new
Going to the places that you wanted to
It could have been you
It could have been you
I bet you see the pictures popped up on your phone
I know that it kills you that I'm not alone
That could have been you
That could have been you
