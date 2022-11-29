Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dazed and Confused – Jake Miller
Got me feeling like
Yeah!
Look
Girl you got me faded
Like I down the whole bottle
Yeah, you walked in the room
Looking like a Victoria Secret model
Throw your number in my iPhone
And then let me take you home
I swear I think I fell in love
Either that or my drink's too strong
Took a walk on the clouds better sleep on the moon
And I'm not coming down, now that I'm with you
If we ever wake up, don't know what I would do
Are we really in love or dazed and confused
You got me feeling like
Yeah
You taking selfies with your girls
And dancing with your ass out
The way you drop it down low
I swear you got me bout to pass out
Feeling tipsy, every time you kiss me
Girl you got me high, yeah this love we got is trippy
But it's all good, we just dazed and confused
Wake up in the morning, what the hell do we do?
Took a walk on the clouds, better sleep on the moon
And I'm not coming down, now that I'm with you
If we ever wake up, don't know what I would do
Are we really in love or dazed and confused
Got me feeling like
Yeah
It's Travie (okay)
