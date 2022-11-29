Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dazed and Confused – Jake Miller

Got me feeling like

Yeah!

Look

Girl you got me faded

Like I down the whole bottle

Yeah, you walked in the room

Looking like a Victoria Secret model

Throw your number in my iPhone

And then let me take you home

I swear I think I fell in love

Either that or my drink's too strong

Took a walk on the clouds better sleep on the moon

And I'm not coming down, now that I'm with you

If we ever wake up, don't know what I would do

Are we really in love or dazed and confused

You got me feeling like

Yeah

You taking selfies with your girls

And dancing with your ass out

The way you drop it down low

I swear you got me bout to pass out

Feeling tipsy, every time you kiss me

Girl you got me high, yeah this love we got is trippy

But it's all good, we just dazed and confused

Wake up in the morning, what the hell do we do?

Took a walk on the clouds, better sleep on the moon

And I'm not coming down, now that I'm with you

If we ever wake up, don't know what I would do

Are we really in love or dazed and confused

Got me feeling like

Yeah

It's Travie (okay)