Lirik Lagu Forget Me Not - HONNE : Fakta di Baliknya

She loves me
She loves me not
She loves me
She loves me not
She loves me, huh
Flowers always make it better
But this time I've gone too far, I'm sorry
There's no amount of roses
I can pick from out the ground to make you love me again
Get me some airtime, or is this a bad time?
'Cause flowers always make it better
But this time I've gone too far, I'm sorry
Forget me not, I hope you forget me not
Remember all the things we got, going on between us, oh
Forget me not, I hope you forget me not
Remember all the things we got, going on between us, oh
You're saying we've outgrown each other
Telling me that you are gonna leave me
No daffodils or tulips can give me back your two lips
And it kills me (Amen)
I need some facetime, don't say it's a bad time
I thought flowers always made it better
But this time I've gone too far, I'm sorry
She loves me
She loves me not
She loves me
She loves me not
She loves me
Forget me not, I hope you forget me not
Remember all the things we got, going on between us, oh
Forget me not, I hope you forget me not
Remember all the things we got, going on between us, oh
She loves me
She loves me not
