Lirik Lagu Forget Me Not - HONNE : Fakta di Baliknya

Forget Me Not - HONNE

She loves me

She loves me not

She loves me

She loves me not

She loves me, huh

Flowers always make it better

But this time I've gone too far, I'm sorry

There's no amount of roses

I can pick from out the ground to make you love me again

Get me some airtime, or is this a bad time?

'Cause flowers always make it better

But this time I've gone too far, I'm sorry

Forget me not, I hope you forget me not

Remember all the things we got, going on between us, oh

Forget me not, I hope you forget me not

Remember all the things we got, going on between us, oh

You're saying we've outgrown each other

Telling me that you are gonna leave me

No daffodils or tulips can give me back your two lips

And it kills me (Amen)

I need some facetime, don't say it's a bad time

I thought flowers always made it better

But this time I've gone too far, I'm sorry

She loves me

She loves me not

She loves me

She loves me not

She loves me

Forget me not, I hope you forget me not

Remember all the things we got, going on between us, oh

Forget me not, I hope you forget me not

Remember all the things we got, going on between us, oh

She loves me

She loves me not

