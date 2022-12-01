Lirik Lagu Saturn – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Saturn – Sleeping at Last
You taught me the courage of stars before you left
How light carries on endlessly, even after death
With shortness of breath
You explained the infinite
And how rare and beautiful it is to even exist
I couldn't help but ask for you to say it all again
I tried to write it down, but I could never find a pen
I'd give anything to hear you say it one more time
That the universe was made just to be seen by my eyes
I couldn't help but ask for you to say it all again
I tried to write it down, but I could never find a pen
I'd give anything to hear you say it one more time
That the universe was made just to be seen by my eyes
With shortness of breath
I'll try to explain the infinite
And how rare and beautiful it is to even exist
With shortness of breath
I'll try to explain the infinite
And how rare and beautiful it truly is that we exist
Credit
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Album: Atlas: Year One
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'Neal
Fakta di Baliknya
1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last
Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada tahun 1999. Pada mulanya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang yakni Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer, serta Dan Perdue sebagai bassist.
Artikel Pilihan