Lirik Lagu Saturn – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Saturn – Sleeping at Last



You taught me the courage of stars before you left

How light carries on endlessly, even after death

With shortness of breath

You explained the infinite

And how rare and beautiful it is to even exist

I couldn't help but ask for you to say it all again

I tried to write it down, but I could never find a pen

I'd give anything to hear you say it one more time

That the universe was made just to be seen by my eyes



I couldn't help but ask for you to say it all again

I tried to write it down, but I could never find a pen

I'd give anything to hear you say it one more time

That the universe was made just to be seen by my eyes

With shortness of breath

I'll try to explain the infinite

And how rare and beautiful it is to even exist

With shortness of breath

I'll try to explain the infinite

And how rare and beautiful it truly is that we exist

Credit

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Album: Atlas: Year One

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'Neal

Fakta di Baliknya

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Sleeping at Last merupakan band yang dibentuk pada tahun 1999. Pada mulanya band ini beranggotakan tiga orang yakni Ryan O’Neal sebagai gitaris, Chad O’Nel sebagai drummer, serta Dan Perdue sebagai bassist.