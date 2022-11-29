Lirik Lagu Pop - NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pop - NSync
Dirty pop, yo
B.T.
Sick and tired of hearing
All these people talk about
What's the deal with this pop life
And when is gonna fade out
The thing you got to realize
What we doing is not a trend
We got the gift of melody
We gonna bring it till the end
(Come on now)
It doesn't matter
'Bout the car I drive or
What I wear around my neck
All that matters
Is that you recognize
That it's just about respect
It doesn't matter
About the clothes I wear
And where I go and why
All that matters
Is that you get hyped and
We'll do it to you every time
(Come on now)
Do you ever wonder why
This music gets you high?
It takes you on a ride
Feel it when your body
Starts to rock
(Your body starts to rock)
Baby you can't stop
(You can't stop)
And the music's all you got
Come on now
This must be, pop
Dirty pop
Baby you can't stop
I know you
Like this dirty pop
This must be
Now, why you wanna try
To classify the type of thing
That we do
'Cause we're just fine
Doin what we like
Can we say the same for you?
Tired of feelin’ all
Around me animosity
Just worry about yours
'Cause I'ma get mine
Now people can't you see
It doesn't matter
'Bout the car I drive or
The ice around my neck
All that matters
Is that you recognize
That it's just about respect (oh)
It doesn't matter
About the clothes I wear
And where I go and why
All that matters
Is that you get hyped and
We'll give it to you every time
(Come on)
Do you ever wonder why (Why?)
This music gets you high?
(Music gets you high)
It takes you on a ride
Feel it when your
Body starts to rock
(Your body starts to rock)
Baby you can't stop
(You can't stop)
And the music's all you got
Baby come on
This must be, pop
