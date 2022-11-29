Lirik Lagu Pop - NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pop - NSync

Dirty pop, yo

B.T.

Sick and tired of hearing

All these people talk about

What's the deal with this pop life

And when is gonna fade out

The thing you got to realize

What we doing is not a trend

We got the gift of melody

We gonna bring it till the end

(Come on now)

It doesn't matter

'Bout the car I drive or

What I wear around my neck

All that matters

Is that you recognize

That it's just about respect

It doesn't matter

About the clothes I wear

And where I go and why

All that matters

Is that you get hyped and

We'll do it to you every time

(Come on now)

Do you ever wonder why

This music gets you high?

It takes you on a ride

Feel it when your body

Starts to rock

(Your body starts to rock)

Baby you can't stop

(You can't stop)

And the music's all you got

Come on now

This must be, pop

Dirty pop

Baby you can't stop

I know you

Like this dirty pop

This must be

Now, why you wanna try

To classify the type of thing

That we do

'Cause we're just fine

Doin what we like

Can we say the same for you?

Tired of feelin’ all

Around me animosity

Just worry about yours

'Cause I'ma get mine

Now people can't you see

It doesn't matter

'Bout the car I drive or

The ice around my neck

All that matters

Is that you recognize

That it's just about respect (oh)

It doesn't matter

About the clothes I wear

And where I go and why

All that matters

Is that you get hyped and

We'll give it to you every time

(Come on)

Do you ever wonder why (Why?)

This music gets you high?

(Music gets you high)

It takes you on a ride

Feel it when your

Body starts to rock

(Your body starts to rock)

Baby you can't stop

(You can't stop)

And the music's all you got

Baby come on

This must be, pop