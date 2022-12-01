Lirik Lagu Joan of Arc - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Joan of Arc - Little Mix
Hey, hey
Damn
One foot in the club, everybody watch me
One pop of the boo**, everybody love me
Ain't the reason I'm cocky
I make myself feel sexy
Fan of myself, I'm stannin' myself
I love me so much I put my hands on myself
Fan of myself, I'm stannin' myself
I love me so much I put my hands on myself
Man, I feel like Cleopatra
Joan of Arc, Queen of Hearts, yeah
Tonight it's only me that matters
Oh, you on that feminist tip?
Hell yeah, I am
I don't need a man
If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can ('Cause I can)
I don't want your cash
I put my own rock on my hand
I put my own rock on my hand
I put my own rock on my hand (What?)
I don't need a man (Uh, uh)
If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can
Make way for the G-O, double D, E-S-S
Spare no enemies in this dress
Uh-huh, uh-huh
I make myself feel sexy
Fan of myself, I'm stannin' myself
I love me so much I put my hands on myself
Fan of myself, I'm stannin' myself
I love me so much, can't keep my hands off myself
Man, I feel like Cleopatra
Joan of Arc, Queen of Hearts, yeah
Tonight it's only me that matters
Oh, you on that feminist tip?
Hell yeah, I am
I don't need a man (Yeah, a man)
If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can ('Cause I can)
I don't want your cash (Uh, uh)
I put my own rock on my hand
I put my own rock on my hand
I put my own rock on my hand
I don't need a man (Uh-huh)
If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can
Yeah one-one, take control
Drop your man down like you don't want him no more
Say two-two, fr*** the floor
Drop it so low that your thighs get sore
Say one-one, take control
Drop your man down like you don't want him no more
Say two-two, fr*** the floor
Drop it so low that your thighs get sore
