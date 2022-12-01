Lirik Lagu Joan of Arc - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Joan of Arc - Little Mix

Hey, hey

Damn

One foot in the club, everybody watch me

One pop of the boo**, everybody love me

Ain't the reason I'm cocky

I make myself feel sexy

Fan of myself, I'm stannin' myself

I love me so much I put my hands on myself

Fan of myself, I'm stannin' myself

I love me so much I put my hands on myself

Man, I feel like Cleopatra

Joan of Arc, Queen of Hearts, yeah

Tonight it's only me that matters

Oh, you on that feminist tip?

Hell yeah, I am

I don't need a man

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can ('Cause I can)

I don't want your cash

I put my own rock on my hand

I put my own rock on my hand

I put my own rock on my hand (What?)

I don't need a man (Uh, uh)

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can

Make way for the G-O, double D, E-S-S

Spare no enemies in this dress

Uh-huh, uh-huh

I make myself feel sexy

Fan of myself, I'm stannin' myself

I love me so much I put my hands on myself

Fan of myself, I'm stannin' myself

I love me so much, can't keep my hands off myself

Man, I feel like Cleopatra

Joan of Arc, Queen of Hearts, yeah

Tonight it's only me that matters

Oh, you on that feminist tip?

Hell yeah, I am

I don't need a man (Yeah, a man)

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can ('Cause I can)

I don't want your cash (Uh, uh)

I put my own rock on my hand

I put my own rock on my hand

I put my own rock on my hand

I don't need a man (Uh-huh)

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can

Yeah one-one, take control

Drop your man down like you don't want him no more

Say two-two, fr*** the floor

Drop it so low that your thighs get sore

Say one-one, take control

Drop your man down like you don't want him no more

Say two-two, fr*** the floor

Drop it so low that your thighs get sore