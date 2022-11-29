Lirik Lagu It’s Gonna Be Me – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s Gonna Be Me – NSync
It's gonna be me
Oh, yeah
You might've been hurt, babe
That ain't no lie
You've seen them all come and go
I remember you told me
That it made you believe in
"No man, no cry"
Maybe that's why
Every little thing I do
Never seems enough for you
You don't wanna lose it again,
But I'm not like them
Baby, when you finally
Get to love somebody,
Guess what?
It's gonna be me
You've got no choice, babe,
But to move on. And you know
There ain't no time to waste
You're just too blind (too blind) to see,
But in the end, you know it's gonna be me
You can't deny
So just tell me why
Every little thing I do
Never seems enough for you
You don't wanna lose it again,
But I'm not like them
Baby, when you finally
Get to love somebody (somebody),
Guess what (guess what)?
It's gonna be me
It's gonna be me
Ooh, yeah, yeah
There comes a day
When I'll be the one
You'll see
It's gonna-gonna-gonna-gonna-gonna—
It's gonna be me
