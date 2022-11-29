Lirik Lagu It’s Gonna Be Me – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s Gonna Be Me – NSync

It's gonna be me

Oh, yeah

You might've been hurt, babe

That ain't no lie

You've seen them all come and go

I remember you told me

That it made you believe in

"No man, no cry"

Maybe that's why

Every little thing I do

Never seems enough for you

You don't wanna lose it again,

But I'm not like them

Baby, when you finally

Get to love somebody,

Guess what?

It's gonna be me

You've got no choice, babe,

But to move on. And you know

There ain't no time to waste

You're just too blind (too blind) to see,

But in the end, you know it's gonna be me

You can't deny

So just tell me why

Every little thing I do

Never seems enough for you

You don't wanna lose it again,

But I'm not like them

Baby, when you finally

Get to love somebody (somebody),

Guess what (guess what)?

It's gonna be me

It's gonna be me

Ooh, yeah, yeah

There comes a day

When I'll be the one

You'll see

It's gonna-gonna-gonna-gonna-gonna—

It's gonna be me