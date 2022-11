Lirik Lagu Little More Royalty - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Little More (Royalty) - Chris Brown

Wake me up before you go, ooh I need a little more

Just a little more, a little more of your love

Wake me up before you go, ooh I need a little more

Just a little more, a little more of your love

Oh I need a jump start, when you call me I'm runnin' to ya

Gimme a headstart, (Thank God) gonna have me like hallelujah

Even though I'm a man girl, you making me feel like a baby

Ooh girl will you lay in your arms, I'll take advantage of the moment

Girl the way you make me smile is the definition of a real lady

So before I go to work, can I ask you for a favor?

Wake me up before you go, ooh I need a little more

Just a little more, a little more of your love

Wake me up before you go, ooh I need a little more

Just a little more, a little more of your love

'Cause your love, your love, your love

Wake me up with some more of your love

Cause your love, your love, your love

Wake me up with some more of your love

Oh I need a back talk, girl I'm your daddy no sass talk

Oh baby girl you inspire me, give me the reason to keep on

My baby my royalty, girl you're the lyrics to my song

Girl you got this heart lock on me, I don't think I can control it

I hold on with all my might while you look at me in my eyes

Like a vitamin you put back my energy

And making me stronger, bring out the best of me

So before I go to work, can I ask you a favor?

Wake me up before you go, ooh I need a little more

Just a little more, a little more of your love

Wake me up before you go, ooh I need a little more

Just a little more, a little more of your love

'Cause your love, your love, your love

Wake me up with some more of your love

'Cause your love, your love, your love

Wake me up with some more of your love

Credit