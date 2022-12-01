Lirik Lagu Complicated - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Complicated - Olivia O'Brien

[Verse 1]

Chill out, what you yelling for?

Lay back, it's all been done before

And if you could only let it be, you will see

I like you the way you are

When we're driving in your car

And you're talking to me one on one

But you've become

[Pre-Chorus]

Somebody else, 'round everyone else

You're watching your back, like you can't relax

You're trying to be cool, you look like a fool to me

Tell me

[Chorus]

Why do you have to go and make things so complicated?

I see the way you're acting like you're somebody else

Gets me frustrated

Life's like this you

You fall, and you crawl, and you break

And you take what you get, and you turn it into

Honesty and promise me I'm never gonna find you fake it

No, no, no

No, no, no

No, no, no

No, no, no

No, no, no

[Verse 2]

You come over unannounced

Dressed up, like you're something else

Where you aren't where it's at you see

You're making me

Laugh out when you strike your pose

Take off all your preppy clothes

You know you're not fooling anyone

When you become