Lirik Lagu In Love with a Dream - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love with a Dream - Orange Blue
The time is bleeding
Into eternity
You can't make a long kiss
When you don't breathe
And time is against me
But my mind can't leave
And if you refuse to be in touch with me
Oh please, please let me be
In love with my dream
And I dreamt of flowers
Seaching for bees
And sometimes my whiskey was drinking me
I guess that you heard
My heartbeat through the crowd
Telling you I'll be there
As long as you care
If you doubt let yourself be
In love with my dream
And each dusk the moon
Is eating the sun
And each dawn I wonder
Where my dreams have gone
I wish I could be in love with reality
I guess that you heard
My heartbeat through the crowd
Telling you I'll be there
As long as you care
If you doubt let yourself be
In love with my dream
I wish I could be in love with reality
Credit
Artist: Orange Blue
Year: 2000
Album: In Love With a Dream
Genre: Pop
Songwriters: Volkan Baydar, Vince Bahrdt, Oliver Fahrenheit
