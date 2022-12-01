Lirik Lagu In Love with a Dream - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Love with a Dream - Orange Blue

The time is bleeding

Into eternity

You can't make a long kiss

When you don't breathe

And time is against me

But my mind can't leave

And if you refuse to be in touch with me

Oh please, please let me be

In love with my dream

And I dreamt of flowers

Seaching for bees

And sometimes my whiskey was drinking me

I guess that you heard

My heartbeat through the crowd

Telling you I'll be there

As long as you care

If you doubt let yourself be

In love with my dream

And each dusk the moon

Is eating the sun

And each dawn I wonder

Where my dreams have gone

I wish I could be in love with reality

I guess that you heard

My heartbeat through the crowd

Telling you I'll be there

As long as you care

If you doubt let yourself be

In love with my dream

I wish I could be in love with reality

Credit

Artist: Orange Blue

Year: 2000

Album: In Love With a Dream

Genre: Pop

Songwriters: Volkan Baydar, Vince Bahrdt, Oliver Fahrenheit