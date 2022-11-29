Lirik Lagu Invisible Things - Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Invisible Things - Lauv

Do you still remember

The way that we felt when we were kids?

Wonder if that place still exists, mmm

We lived for the moment

And few words are stranger to our lips

I wonder if that place still exists

Yeah, we built castles out of couches

Felt fire without matches

Made promises without fear of getting burned

Now we're always second guessing

We think happy is expensive

But every time I'm with you I re-learn

It's the invisible things that I, that I love the most

It's the way that I feel when I, when I hold you close

'Cause everything else, oh, it comes and goes

It's the invisible things that I, that I love the most

So let me hold you close

So let me hold you close

Do you remember

The last time you felt something like this?

The way that it felt when we were kids

Yeah, we built castles out of couches

Felt fire without matches

Made promises without fear of getting burned

Now we're always second guessing

We think happy is expensive

But every time I'm with you I re-learn

It's the invisible things that I, that I love the most

It's the way that I feel when I, when I hold you close

'Cause everything else, oh, it comes and goes

It's the invisible things that I, that I love the most

So let me hold you close

So let me hold you close

So let me hold you close

Way I feel and the way we kiss

Swear that nothing else

In the world exists