Lirik Lagu Bye Bye Bye – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bye Bye Bye – NSync
(hey, hey)
Bye, bye, bye
Bye, bye...
Bye, bye...
Oh, oh
I'm doin' this tonight,
You're probably gonna start a fight
I know this can't be right
Hey, baby, come on
I loved you endlessly,
When you weren't there for me
So now it's time to leave
And make it alone
I know that I can't take no more
It ain't no lie
I wanna see you out that door
Baby, bye, bye, bye...
Bye, bye
Don't wanna be a fool for you
Just another player in your game for two
You may hate me, but it ain't no lie,
Baby, bye, bye, bye...
Bye, bye
Don't really wanna make it tough,
I just wanna tell you that I had enough.
It might sound crazy, but it ain't no lie,
Baby, bye, bye, bye
(Oh, oh)
Just hit me with the truth,
Now, girl, you're more than welcome to
So give me one good reason,
Baby, come on
