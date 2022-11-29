Lirik Lagu Bye Bye Bye – NSync dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bye Bye Bye – NSync

(hey, hey)

Bye, bye, bye

Bye, bye...

Bye, bye...

Oh, oh

I'm doin' this tonight,

You're probably gonna start a fight

I know this can't be right

Hey, baby, come on

I loved you endlessly,

When you weren't there for me

So now it's time to leave

And make it alone

I know that I can't take no more

It ain't no lie

I wanna see you out that door

Baby, bye, bye, bye...

Bye, bye

Don't wanna be a fool for you

Just another player in your game for two

You may hate me, but it ain't no lie,

Baby, bye, bye, bye...

Bye, bye

Don't really wanna make it tough,

I just wanna tell you that I had enough.

It might sound crazy, but it ain't no lie,

Baby, bye, bye, bye

(Oh, oh)

Just hit me with the truth,

Now, girl, you're more than welcome to

So give me one good reason,

Baby, come on