Lirik Lagu Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am) - LE SSERAFIM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am) – LE SSERAFIM

I just wanna love myself nan

Joeul ttaedo nappeul ttaedo

Love my weakness

Hwaryeohaetdeon gidaewaneun dalli waenji bolpumeopda haedo

Find the good parts the good parts

Yalgujeun phone hwamyeon wiro

Aekkujeun nae songarangman

Tik tik oh my gibuneun falling down

Pic of mine zoom in out pretend I'm fine

I just wanna love myself nan

Joeul ttaedo nappeul ttaedo

Love my weakness

Hwaryeohaetdeon gidaewaneun dalli waenji bolpumeopda haedo

Find the good parts the good parts

Ooh good good ooh good good

Ooh silsuhaedo joa find the good parts

Ooh good good ooh good good

Ooh idaerodo joa find the good parts

Modeun ge so blurry heona baraen polaroid

Geuge ttaeroneun better than the 4K cam

Heurithan nae mameul areumdapge hae

I just wanna love myself nan

Joeul ttaedo nappeul ttaedo

Love my weakness

Hwaryeohaetdeon gidaewaneun dalli waenji bolpumeopda haedo

Find the good parts the good parts

Like a film aryeonhi nameul

Oneureul wanna share

Jom heurithan na

Changpihan reels maju bol courage

Geugeomyeon chungbunhae

'Cause I don't wanna blame my weakness

Inneun geudaeroui nareul saranghallae

Hwaryeohaetdeon gidaewaneun dalli waenji bolpumeopda haedo

Love my bad parts my bad parts