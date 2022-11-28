Lirik Lagu Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am) - LE SSERAFIM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am) – LE SSERAFIM
I just wanna love myself nan
Joeul ttaedo nappeul ttaedo
Love my weakness
Hwaryeohaetdeon gidaewaneun dalli waenji bolpumeopda haedo
Find the good parts the good parts
Yalgujeun phone hwamyeon wiro
Aekkujeun nae songarangman
Tik tik oh my gibuneun falling down
Pic of mine zoom in out pretend I'm fine
I just wanna love myself nan
Joeul ttaedo nappeul ttaedo
Love my weakness
Hwaryeohaetdeon gidaewaneun dalli waenji bolpumeopda haedo
Find the good parts the good parts
Ooh good good ooh good good
Ooh silsuhaedo joa find the good parts
Ooh good good ooh good good
Ooh idaerodo joa find the good parts
Modeun ge so blurry heona baraen polaroid
Geuge ttaeroneun better than the 4K cam
Heurithan nae mameul areumdapge hae
I just wanna love myself nan
Joeul ttaedo nappeul ttaedo
Love my weakness
Hwaryeohaetdeon gidaewaneun dalli waenji bolpumeopda haedo
Find the good parts the good parts
Like a film aryeonhi nameul
Oneureul wanna share
Jom heurithan na
Changpihan reels maju bol courage
Geugeomyeon chungbunhae
'Cause I don't wanna blame my weakness
Inneun geudaeroui nareul saranghallae
Hwaryeohaetdeon gidaewaneun dalli waenji bolpumeopda haedo
Love my bad parts my bad parts
