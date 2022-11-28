Lirik Lagu Pills & Automobiles - Chris Brown feat Kodak Black dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pills & Automobiles - Chris Brown feat Kodak Black, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Yo Gotti

Ow

Wet, wet, wet, wet

Wet, wet, wet, wet

Wet, wet, wet, wet

Wet, wet, oh baby

Ba-ba-baby

Just tryna change your life (ba-ba-baby)

I'm just tryna change your life (ba-ba-baby)

Just tryna change your life (ba-ba-baby), oh baby

Bitch, you outta line, why you waste my time?

I'm tryna smoke, tryna get high, see it in my eyes

I know she playin' both sides, that bitch tellin' lies

But my dick give her a high, she down for the ride

Them hatin' bitches kill the vibe, fuck it, live your life

Bad bitches in Hawaii, umbrella with ice

Ten bad bitches on my side, make 'em all my wife

Smokin' on the finest ganja, she like China white

Poppin' all these pills she said she used to it

She wanna go way up, okay baby, if you used to it

And I know that you a grown woman

And I know that you know what you're doing

Wet, wet, wet, wet (yeah)

Wet, wet, wet, wet (I-I-I, I am)

Wet, wet, wet, wet

Wet, wet, oh baby

I'm a King baby

You from the hood but you a Queen baby

Ass fat, it can't even fit in them jeans, baby

Matchin' Wraith with the stars, baby

I'm a street nigga, I'm supposed to really be behind bars, baby

Really wanna be faithful but this shit hard, baby

Yup, I got the pussy first and then I ignored you

You fucked another nigga, you ain't loyal

I told you bring a friend, this shit gettin' borin'

She asked me what we are, we just cordial

I'm a gangsta, I can make it wet, wet turn into a pool (splash)

She help me count the money in the trap then she go back to school (school,

school, school)

If a nigga ever play with bae, shit it's breaking news (pow)

She got fifty pointers on her neck, Pateks that's matchin' jewels

Wet, wet, wet, wet (yeah)

Wet, wet, wet, wet (ayy, yeah, ayy, yeah)

Wet, wet, wet, wet (wet, yeah, wet)

Wet, wet, oh baby (wet, wet, wet)