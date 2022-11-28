Lirik Lagu Pills & Automobiles - Chris Brown feat Kodak Black dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pills & Automobiles - Chris Brown feat Kodak Black, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Yo Gotti
Ow
Wet, wet, wet, wet
Wet, wet, wet, wet
Wet, wet, wet, wet
Wet, wet, oh baby
Ba-ba-baby
Just tryna change your life (ba-ba-baby)
I'm just tryna change your life (ba-ba-baby)
Just tryna change your life (ba-ba-baby), oh baby
Bitch, you outta line, why you waste my time?
I'm tryna smoke, tryna get high, see it in my eyes
I know she playin' both sides, that bitch tellin' lies
But my dick give her a high, she down for the ride
Them hatin' bitches kill the vibe, fuck it, live your life
Bad bitches in Hawaii, umbrella with ice
Ten bad bitches on my side, make 'em all my wife
Smokin' on the finest ganja, she like China white
Poppin' all these pills she said she used to it
She wanna go way up, okay baby, if you used to it
And I know that you a grown woman
And I know that you know what you're doing
Wet, wet, wet, wet (yeah)
Wet, wet, wet, wet (I-I-I, I am)
Wet, wet, wet, wet
Wet, wet, oh baby
I'm a King baby
You from the hood but you a Queen baby
Ass fat, it can't even fit in them jeans, baby
Matchin' Wraith with the stars, baby
I'm a street nigga, I'm supposed to really be behind bars, baby
Really wanna be faithful but this shit hard, baby
Yup, I got the pussy first and then I ignored you
You fucked another nigga, you ain't loyal
I told you bring a friend, this shit gettin' borin'
She asked me what we are, we just cordial
I'm a gangsta, I can make it wet, wet turn into a pool (splash)
She help me count the money in the trap then she go back to school (school,
school, school)
If a nigga ever play with bae, shit it's breaking news (pow)
She got fifty pointers on her neck, Pateks that's matchin' jewels
Wet, wet, wet, wet (yeah)
Wet, wet, wet, wet (ayy, yeah, ayy, yeah)
Wet, wet, wet, wet (wet, yeah, wet)
Wet, wet, oh baby (wet, wet, wet)
