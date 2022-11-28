Lirik Lagu The Sun On Your Face - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Sun On Your Face - Orange Blue

I know a lady with a face like tasty wine

And if I was someone else, I'd wish that she was mine

No, I won't drink too much with her

I'll never fall in love

'cos I might realize, that's all I'm looking for

My pretty lady, your smile could stop a war

And the blood that flows through your hair

Melts everyones despair

Your charm drownes all my misery, you've never been unkind

I think that I'll be there for you anytime

I'll be the sun that's on your face

I'll be the tears along your ways

Feed you with candy-pies and lullabies of better times

I'll be the sun that's on your face

I'll be the arms right around your waist

If you should fall from grace

I'd always be your silent trace

The sun that's on your face'

The sun that's shining on your face'

You know nothing is perfect

And noone stays the same

No, I've got no illusions

I'm prepared to lose this game

A fire that can light my way

Could also burn me up

But what good is a candle when its flame is out

I'll be the sun that's on your face'

And when you need a lady you always speak these words

You sing a song and change the world

But only time can prove what I said to you

And sometimes I hear myself say: