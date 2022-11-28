Lirik Lagu The Sun On Your Face - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Sun On Your Face - Orange Blue
I know a lady with a face like tasty wine
And if I was someone else, I'd wish that she was mine
No, I won't drink too much with her
I'll never fall in love
'cos I might realize, that's all I'm looking for
My pretty lady, your smile could stop a war
And the blood that flows through your hair
Melts everyones despair
Your charm drownes all my misery, you've never been unkind
I think that I'll be there for you anytime
I'll be the sun that's on your face
I'll be the tears along your ways
Feed you with candy-pies and lullabies of better times
I'll be the sun that's on your face
I'll be the arms right around your waist
If you should fall from grace
I'd always be your silent trace
The sun that's on your face'
The sun that's shining on your face'
You know nothing is perfect
And noone stays the same
No, I've got no illusions
I'm prepared to lose this game
A fire that can light my way
Could also burn me up
But what good is a candle when its flame is out
I'll be the sun that's on your face'
And when you need a lady you always speak these words
You sing a song and change the world
But only time can prove what I said to you
And sometimes I hear myself say:
