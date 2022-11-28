Lirik Lagu Daily Duppy - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 November 2022, 03:18 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Daily Duppy dari J Hus.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Daily Duppy dari J Hus. /Pixabay/Positive Images

Lirik Lagu Daily Duppy - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

TSB
Enter the place get the place popping
Deal with the pain don't say nuttin'
If you look close see a tear dropping
Don't answer the door that's the Jake's knocking
Don't answer the phone don't know who's ringing
I didn't wanna stop 'til the crews winning
I swear I had a plan and a true vision, they closed down the youth clubs and build a new prison
Just lost my pop's I weren't close with him, but it felt like part of my soul's missing
Gotta move on cuh the world keeps spinning, take it from the streets but the streets in him
Had to tell a queen just keep grinning, cuh your self-esteem needs refilling
Just fucked up my zoot it needs re-billing, metaphor for the life that I been living
Cah I bit one fruit and it was forbidden
See your life fall apart from one poor decision
It's only when you're stressed you turn to religion, if you wanna conquer them then cause a division
Yeah I make a lot of bread but I'm stuck in the system
There's no one like me cah I'm one in million
Never ask for your help but ask for assistance
I don't ever say nuttin', I watch from a distance
Every story I tell is non-fiction, came out the court they gave me my bail conditions
What's the point in being free when your brain's in prison?
I'm by myself but I'm still with the coalition
You don't make moves you're only just hoping and wishing
Criticize me when your gang do a whole heap of snitching
It's the remix ignition hot and fresh out of the kitchen
If Shaytan prayed today would he be forgiven?
From an adolescent, I never learned my lesson
If my name was Smith, they'll have to add a Wesson
See my aggression, I left a bad impression, self medicate myself through my depression
All I need is money man, I'm more than eager
I need to be a man, I need to be a leader
I need to bun a zoot, I need to bun a reefer
It's Meek Mill and Omelly, nah that's Hus and Creepa
The way I've been roasting I think I need a diva
Big bunda, she in the Bundesliga
But every time I buss I wish I never seen her
It's like every time I buss I catch an amnesia
All I need is my notes and my calculator
I've been out of town tryna' stay off the radar, cut the tension with a razor
The next rare tear gone come with a laser
Sweet talker smooth operator, you ain't ever never gonna shine cah you're a big hater
Make 50 mil, become an innovator, before I get taken away by the Malaikah
Risk taker not a compromiser, that's why I had to run away from a colonizer
Never had a childhood like Lizzie McGuire, so I had to stack up and invest in a fire
Why wait for the return of the Messiah? When they scheming on me now when they try to conspire
Yeah now I lost a lot of faith but now I pray harder
Still had to put a bullet in a slave master
Came looking for me couple days after, don't know I'm clued up I play the game smarter
All I see is bare opps and bare Garda
If I don't see you now I'll see you in the hereafter
Light a zoot and then I speak to my forefathers, still now I don't have all the answers
Movers and shakers not break-dancers, you still ain't blown but had all the chances
I know you feel the force but can't stop it, yeah you can see it but you can't touch it
Take me for a fool but I'm far from it
Now we shot lyrics not narcotics, how dare you put money in my opps pockets?
My mood goes up and down like the stock market
I had to finish it but I didn't start it
I'm just a black hearted black bastard
You heard the tape blast then the MAC blasted, the time your whole block got bombarded
There's a war going on, don't close your eyelids
I just raised hell just how I raised my kids
I didn't bang off I just brandished it
I saw a bad man doing gymnastics, saw your whole gang they was jumping ship
Big Bonsam make you jump when it kicks, heard man chatting on a YouTube clip
The way I turn up and then cause an eclipse
Had a ting spitting fire like Charlie Clips
Had to get a safe-house out in the sticks
Bare mash and corn, not rice and peas
Double my eyes and cross all my T's
She wan' eat me while I'm smoking trees, too much chocolate give you diabetes
I hopped out the ride and did a baiteze, gyal love me but they say I'm crazy
We spin in your ends and start talking grease
If you love me you're gon' get on your knees
Her milkshake brought me to her yard like Kelis, long time you ain't had a real good squeeze
I don't want the whole cake, I just get a piece
Had to make a one move and go and get a cheese
Why these police wan' put me on a leash?
I can't even, I can't even roll in peace
If you want a hook that's like a hundred G's
Just wait for my tape to release
It Sounds Like Nyge

Album: Daily Duppy
Artis: J Hus
Dirilis: 2019

Fakta

Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.

Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.

Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.

Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.

J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.

Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.

Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB
Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Tunisia vs Australia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kosta Rika di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head hingga Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Belgia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
4

Prediksi Skor Spanyol vs Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
5

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Jepang vs Kosta Rika, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
6

Link Streaming Under The Queen's Umbrella Episode 13 Sub Indo: Pangeran Seongnam Berhasil Kelabui Ibu Suri
7

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Polandia vs Arab Saudi, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV
8

Prediksi Skor Kroasia vs Kanada di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
9

GBK Tak Boleh Dipakai Piala AFF hingga Konser BLACKPINK, tapi Boleh untuk Acara Relawan Jokowi
10

Prediksi Tunisia vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Prakiraan Skor

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sumenep News

LAGU GEMPI Viral TikTok! Inilah Lirik Kau Rumahku - Raissa Anggiani

LAGU GEMPI Viral TikTok! Inilah Lirik Kau Rumahku - Raissa Anggiani

28 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Utara Times

Cek 10 Weton yang Kaya Raya Hidup Berlimpah Rezeki Hingga Usia Lanjut, Simak Wetonnya Berikut ini

Cek 10 Weton yang Kaya Raya Hidup Berlimpah Rezeki Hingga Usia Lanjut, Simak Wetonnya Berikut ini

28 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Cianjur Hari Ini Senin, 28 November 2022 di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Cianjur Hari Ini Senin, 28 November 2022 di Tiga Lokasi

28 November 2022, 04:28 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Pekan Kedua, Ada Pertandingan Brazil Vs Swiss

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Pekan Kedua, Ada Pertandingan Brazil Vs Swiss

28 November 2022, 04:25 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Senin, 28 November 2022 Ada Dream Box Indonesia, Insert Dan Film Sabotage

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Senin, 28 November 2022 Ada Dream Box Indonesia, Insert Dan Film Sabotage

28 November 2022, 04:24 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ada Puluhan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Senin, 28 November 2022

Ada Puluhan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:23 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Kode Redeem Mobile LEgends Aktif Senin, 28 November 2022 Segera Tukarkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa

Ini Kode Redeem Mobile LEgends Aktif Senin, 28 November 2022 Segera Tukarkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa

28 November 2022, 04:22 WIB

Buleleng Post

Jangan Lupa untuk Menukarkan Kode Redeem Epic Treasure Senin, 28 November 2022

Jangan Lupa untuk Menukarkan Kode Redeem Epic Treasure Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:21 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Senin, 28 November 2022

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:20 WIB

Utara Times

Makna Keistimewaan Weton Senin Pon: Sifat Aras Tuding dengan Enam Hari Keberuntungan

Makna Keistimewaan Weton Senin Pon: Sifat Aras Tuding dengan Enam Hari Keberuntungan

28 November 2022, 04:20 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem Free Fire Senin, 28 November 2022 Segera Klaim dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik

Kode Redeem Free Fire Senin, 28 November 2022 Segera Klaim dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik

28 November 2022, 04:18 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Senin, 28 November 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah Menarik

Aktifkan Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Senin, 28 November 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah Menarik

28 November 2022, 04:17 WIB

Karawang Post

Rekap Drama Korea The First Responders Episode 5

Rekap Drama Korea The First Responders Episode 5

28 November 2022, 04:16 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kumpulan Kode Redeem Call of Duty Senin, 28 November 2022

Kumpulan Kode Redeem Call of Duty Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:16 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik, Kode Redeem Aktif Clash of Clans Senin, 28 November 2022

Tukarkan dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik, Kode Redeem Aktif Clash of Clans Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Utara Times

Siap Siap! 4 Weton Ini Diprediksi akan Berlimpah Harta di Tahun 2023

Siap Siap! 4 Weton Ini Diprediksi akan Berlimpah Harta di Tahun 2023

28 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ada Beragam hadiah Menarik, Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Genshin Impact Senin, 28 November 2022

Ada Beragam hadiah Menarik, Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Genshin Impact Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:14 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Kode Redeem Super Sus Senin, 28 November 2022

Aktifkan Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Kode Redeem Super Sus Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:12 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Update The Spike Volleyball Senin, 28 November 2022

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Update The Spike Volleyball Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:11 WIB

Utara Times

Makna Keistimewaan Weton Senin Pon 28 November 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

Makna Keistimewaan Weton Senin Pon 28 November 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh

28 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Aktifkan Sekarang Kode Redeem Modern Warships Senin, 28 November 2022

Aktifkan Sekarang Kode Redeem Modern Warships Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:09 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ada Banyak hadiah, Tukarkan Sekarang Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Senin, 28 November 2022

Ada Banyak hadiah, Tukarkan Sekarang Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Senin, 28 November 2022

28 November 2022, 04:08 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara Mentari TV Hari Ini Senin, 28 November 2022 Ada Live Pesta Bola Dunia 2022, Garuda Gemilang

Jadwal Acara Mentari TV Hari Ini Senin, 28 November 2022 Ada Live Pesta Bola Dunia 2022, Garuda Gemilang

28 November 2022, 04:07 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Senin 28 November 2022, Ada Jam dan Titik Lokasi

Jadwal Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Senin 28 November 2022, Ada Jam dan Titik Lokasi

28 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Karawang Post

Revenge of Others Episode 6: Chan Mi Mencurigai Soo Heon

Revenge of Others Episode 6: Chan Mi Mencurigai Soo Heon

28 November 2022, 04:03 WIB
x