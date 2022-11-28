Lirik Lagu Daily Duppy - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya



Enter the place get the place popping

Deal with the pain don't say nuttin'

If you look close see a tear dropping

Don't answer the door that's the Jake's knocking

Don't answer the phone don't know who's ringing

I didn't wanna stop 'til the crews winning

I swear I had a plan and a true vision, they closed down the youth clubs and build a new prison

Just lost my pop's I weren't close with him, but it felt like part of my soul's missing

Gotta move on cuh the world keeps spinning, take it from the streets but the streets in him

Had to tell a queen just keep grinning, cuh your self-esteem needs refilling

Just fucked up my zoot it needs re-billing, metaphor for the life that I been living

Cah I bit one fruit and it was forbidden

See your life fall apart from one poor decision

It's only when you're stressed you turn to religion, if you wanna conquer them then cause a division

Yeah I make a lot of bread but I'm stuck in the system

There's no one like me cah I'm one in million

Never ask for your help but ask for assistance

I don't ever say nuttin', I watch from a distance

Every story I tell is non-fiction, came out the court they gave me my bail conditions

What's the point in being free when your brain's in prison?

I'm by myself but I'm still with the coalition

You don't make moves you're only just hoping and wishing

Criticize me when your gang do a whole heap of snitching

It's the remix ignition hot and fresh out of the kitchen

If Shaytan prayed today would he be forgiven?

From an adolescent, I never learned my lesson

If my name was Smith, they'll have to add a Wesson

See my aggression, I left a bad impression, self medicate myself through my depression

All I need is money man, I'm more than eager

I need to be a man, I need to be a leader

I need to bun a zoot, I need to bun a reefer

It's Meek Mill and Omelly, nah that's Hus and Creepa

The way I've been roasting I think I need a diva

Big bunda, she in the Bundesliga

But every time I buss I wish I never seen her

It's like every time I buss I catch an amnesia

All I need is my notes and my calculator

I've been out of town tryna' stay off the radar, cut the tension with a razor

The next rare tear gone come with a laser

Sweet talker smooth operator, you ain't ever never gonna shine cah you're a big hater

Make 50 mil, become an innovator, before I get taken away by the Malaikah

Risk taker not a compromiser, that's why I had to run away from a colonizer

Never had a childhood like Lizzie McGuire, so I had to stack up and invest in a fire

Why wait for the return of the Messiah? When they scheming on me now when they try to conspire

Yeah now I lost a lot of faith but now I pray harder

Still had to put a bullet in a slave master

Came looking for me couple days after, don't know I'm clued up I play the game smarter

All I see is bare opps and bare Garda

If I don't see you now I'll see you in the hereafter

Light a zoot and then I speak to my forefathers, still now I don't have all the answers

Movers and shakers not break-dancers, you still ain't blown but had all the chances

I know you feel the force but can't stop it, yeah you can see it but you can't touch it

Take me for a fool but I'm far from it

Now we shot lyrics not narcotics, how dare you put money in my opps pockets?

My mood goes up and down like the stock market

I had to finish it but I didn't start it

I'm just a black hearted black bastard

You heard the tape blast then the MAC blasted, the time your whole block got bombarded

There's a war going on, don't close your eyelids

I just raised hell just how I raised my kids

I didn't bang off I just brandished it

I saw a bad man doing gymnastics, saw your whole gang they was jumping ship

Big Bonsam make you jump when it kicks, heard man chatting on a YouTube clip

The way I turn up and then cause an eclipse

Had a ting spitting fire like Charlie Clips

Had to get a safe-house out in the sticks

Bare mash and corn, not rice and peas

Double my eyes and cross all my T's

She wan' eat me while I'm smoking trees, too much chocolate give you diabetes

I hopped out the ride and did a baiteze, gyal love me but they say I'm crazy

We spin in your ends and start talking grease

If you love me you're gon' get on your knees

Her milkshake brought me to her yard like Kelis, long time you ain't had a real good squeeze

I don't want the whole cake, I just get a piece

Had to make a one move and go and get a cheese

Why these police wan' put me on a leash?

I can't even, I can't even roll in peace

If you want a hook that's like a hundred G's

Just wait for my tape to release

It Sounds Like Nyge



Album: Daily Duppy

Artis: J Hus

Dirilis: 2019

Fakta

Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.

Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.

Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.

Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.

J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.

Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.

Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.