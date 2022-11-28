Lirik Lagu Daily Duppy - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya
Enter the place get the place popping
Deal with the pain don't say nuttin'
If you look close see a tear dropping
Don't answer the door that's the Jake's knocking
Don't answer the phone don't know who's ringing
I didn't wanna stop 'til the crews winning
I swear I had a plan and a true vision, they closed down the youth clubs and build a new prison
Just lost my pop's I weren't close with him, but it felt like part of my soul's missing
Gotta move on cuh the world keeps spinning, take it from the streets but the streets in him
Had to tell a queen just keep grinning, cuh your self-esteem needs refilling
Just fucked up my zoot it needs re-billing, metaphor for the life that I been living
Cah I bit one fruit and it was forbidden
See your life fall apart from one poor decision
It's only when you're stressed you turn to religion, if you wanna conquer them then cause a division
Yeah I make a lot of bread but I'm stuck in the system
There's no one like me cah I'm one in million
Never ask for your help but ask for assistance
I don't ever say nuttin', I watch from a distance
Every story I tell is non-fiction, came out the court they gave me my bail conditions
What's the point in being free when your brain's in prison?
I'm by myself but I'm still with the coalition
You don't make moves you're only just hoping and wishing
Criticize me when your gang do a whole heap of snitching
It's the remix ignition hot and fresh out of the kitchen
If Shaytan prayed today would he be forgiven?
From an adolescent, I never learned my lesson
If my name was Smith, they'll have to add a Wesson
See my aggression, I left a bad impression, self medicate myself through my depression
All I need is money man, I'm more than eager
I need to be a man, I need to be a leader
I need to bun a zoot, I need to bun a reefer
It's Meek Mill and Omelly, nah that's Hus and Creepa
The way I've been roasting I think I need a diva
Big bunda, she in the Bundesliga
But every time I buss I wish I never seen her
It's like every time I buss I catch an amnesia
All I need is my notes and my calculator
I've been out of town tryna' stay off the radar, cut the tension with a razor
The next rare tear gone come with a laser
Sweet talker smooth operator, you ain't ever never gonna shine cah you're a big hater
Make 50 mil, become an innovator, before I get taken away by the Malaikah
Risk taker not a compromiser, that's why I had to run away from a colonizer
Never had a childhood like Lizzie McGuire, so I had to stack up and invest in a fire
Why wait for the return of the Messiah? When they scheming on me now when they try to conspire
Yeah now I lost a lot of faith but now I pray harder
Still had to put a bullet in a slave master
Came looking for me couple days after, don't know I'm clued up I play the game smarter
All I see is bare opps and bare Garda
If I don't see you now I'll see you in the hereafter
Light a zoot and then I speak to my forefathers, still now I don't have all the answers
Movers and shakers not break-dancers, you still ain't blown but had all the chances
I know you feel the force but can't stop it, yeah you can see it but you can't touch it
Take me for a fool but I'm far from it
Now we shot lyrics not narcotics, how dare you put money in my opps pockets?
My mood goes up and down like the stock market
I had to finish it but I didn't start it
I'm just a black hearted black bastard
You heard the tape blast then the MAC blasted, the time your whole block got bombarded
There's a war going on, don't close your eyelids
I just raised hell just how I raised my kids
I didn't bang off I just brandished it
I saw a bad man doing gymnastics, saw your whole gang they was jumping ship
Big Bonsam make you jump when it kicks, heard man chatting on a YouTube clip
The way I turn up and then cause an eclipse
Had a ting spitting fire like Charlie Clips
Had to get a safe-house out in the sticks
Bare mash and corn, not rice and peas
Double my eyes and cross all my T's
She wan' eat me while I'm smoking trees, too much chocolate give you diabetes
I hopped out the ride and did a baiteze, gyal love me but they say I'm crazy
We spin in your ends and start talking grease
If you love me you're gon' get on your knees
Her milkshake brought me to her yard like Kelis, long time you ain't had a real good squeeze
I don't want the whole cake, I just get a piece
Had to make a one move and go and get a cheese
Why these police wan' put me on a leash?
I can't even, I can't even roll in peace
If you want a hook that's like a hundred G's
Just wait for my tape to release
It Sounds Like Nyge
Album: Daily Duppy
Artis: J Hus
Dirilis: 2019
Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.
Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.
Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.
Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.
J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.
Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.
Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.
