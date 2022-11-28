Lirik Lagu Dem Boy Paigon - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya
Hustla baby
Hustla baby
Oh my
Dem boy paigon
I can't stand them
I don't trust you if you ain't mandem
They wanna do me
I'mma do you
Before you do me
I'mma do you before you do me
You must have lost your mind
Small boy take your time
Mi said take your time
You must have lost your mind
Small boy take your time
All these niggas turn fake as the time goes by
All I need, all I need is my ride or die
Yo B, what's your name
What's your number
Face looking pretty
But I'm staring at your auhauhauh
And she don't want no scrub
A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from her
Zim zimmer
Who's got the keys to the Bimmer
Ride for my G's
And there ain't no team realer
J Hus enter the place
Big fat tool round my waist
Dem boy paigon
You can't bring them 'round me
Are you mad, you dey craze
Are you mad, you dey craze
Dem boy paigon
I can't stand them
I don't trust you if you ain't mandem
They wanna do me
I'mma do you
Before you do me
I'mma do you before you do me
You must have lost your mind
Small boy take your time
Mi said take your time
You must have lost your mind
Small boy take your time
Sexy girl called Chyna
Make me wanna wine and dine her
But one man can't satisfy her
She needs more wood for the fire
And if you don't wanna dance to the beat
Just bop your head to the beat
I invested in heat
So let a paigon try me
Now he's thinking why me
J Hus enter the scene
Big fat tool in my jeans
Dem boy paigon
Don't bring 'em round me
Are you mad, are you lean?
Are you mad, are you lean?
Oh, they don't wanna grind
Go get a day job, go bill a line
I said, oh they don't wanna grind
Go get a day job, go bill a line
I said, oh, they don't wanna grind
Go get a day job, go bill a line
I said, oh, they don't wanna grind
Go get a day job, go bill a line
Dem boy paigon
I can't stand them
I don't trust you if you ain't mandem
They wanna do me
I'mma do you
Before you do me
I'mma do you before you do me
You must have lost your mind
Small boy take your time
Mi said take your time
You must have lost your mind
Small boy take your time
Album: The 15th Day
Artis: J Hus
Dirilis: 2015
Fakta
Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.
Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.
Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.
Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.
J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.
Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.
