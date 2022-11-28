Lirik Lagu Dem Boy Paigon - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hustla baby

Hustla baby

Oh my

Dem boy paigon

I can't stand them

I don't trust you if you ain't mandem

They wanna do me

I'mma do you

Before you do me

I'mma do you before you do me

You must have lost your mind

Small boy take your time

Mi said take your time

You must have lost your mind

Small boy take your time

All these niggas turn fake as the time goes by

All I need, all I need is my ride or die

Yo B, what's your name

What's your number

Face looking pretty

But I'm staring at your auhauhauh

And she don't want no scrub

A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from her

Zim zimmer

Who's got the keys to the Bimmer

Ride for my G's

And there ain't no team realer

J Hus enter the place

Big fat tool round my waist

Dem boy paigon

You can't bring them 'round me

Are you mad, you dey craze

Are you mad, you dey craze

Dem boy paigon

I can't stand them

I don't trust you if you ain't mandem

They wanna do me

I'mma do you

Before you do me

I'mma do you before you do me

You must have lost your mind

Small boy take your time

Mi said take your time

You must have lost your mind

Small boy take your time

Sexy girl called Chyna

Make me wanna wine and dine her

But one man can't satisfy her

She needs more wood for the fire

And if you don't wanna dance to the beat

Just bop your head to the beat

I invested in heat

So let a paigon try me

Now he's thinking why me

J Hus enter the scene

Big fat tool in my jeans

Dem boy paigon

Don't bring 'em round me

Are you mad, are you lean?

Are you mad, are you lean?

Oh, they don't wanna grind

Go get a day job, go bill a line

I said, oh they don't wanna grind

Go get a day job, go bill a line

I said, oh, they don't wanna grind

Go get a day job, go bill a line

I said, oh, they don't wanna grind

Go get a day job, go bill a line

Dem boy paigon

I can't stand them

I don't trust you if you ain't mandem

They wanna do me

I'mma do you

Before you do me

I'mma do you before you do me

You must have lost your mind

Small boy take your time

Mi said take your time

You must have lost your mind

Small boy take your time



Album: The 15th Day

Artis: J Hus

Dirilis: 2015

Fakta

Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.

Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.

Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.

Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.

J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.

Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.