Lirik Lagu Spirit – J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya



Even when we never had a penny, yeah, we always had spirit

They can bun my flesh, but they can't touch my spirit

They wan' take way my freedom, but they can't take away my spirit

'Cause even when we never had a penny, yeah, we always had spirit

All you hear is siren and skeng fire, hold your head higher

Bill a zoot, then build a empire

Skeng fire, hold your head higher, bill a zoot, then build a empire

All you hear is siren and skeng fire, hold your head higher

Bill a zoot, then build a empire

Skeng fire, hold your head higher, bill a zoot, then build a empire

If I end up dead or poppin' on the wing, just know mummy raised a king

Grind 'til money ain't a thing, you became a boss and brought all these bruddas in

Live by loyalty and honour, same time I do what I wanna

And I know how to treat a woman proper 'cuh I seen mama suffer

No money but we had life, I go hungry, let my brother take my slice

Ride-outs and drive-bys, but deep down they're nice guys

Lookin' spectacular in my spectacles, all my bruddas are stylish and fashionable

Carry the ting like it's casual, came from the dirt, it's only right that I blow

Even when we never had a penny, yeah, we always had spirit

They can bun my flesh, but they can't touch my spirit

They wan' take way my freedom, but they can't take away my spirit

'Cause even when we never had a penny, yeah, we always had spirit

All you hear is siren and skeng fire, hold your head higher

Bill a zoot, then build a empire

Skeng fire, hold your head higher, bill a zoot, then build a empire

All you hear is siren and skeng fire, hold your head higher

Bill a zoot, then build a empire

Skeng fire, hold your head higher, bill a zoot, then build a empire

It's so funny how life unfolded, come too far to even lose focus

All we do is win, I can't control it, but I can't take credit when God wrote it

Used to be a snot-nosed kid, I knew a bruddah, sixteen with two kids

Don't they grow up fast, step outside and graft?

Your line don't bang 'cause you woke up last, you're grindin' in slow-motion

I was out selling no lotion, he knows me I don't know him but money comin' on the boatload ting

You let the goons dem in, I'm the fisherman cruisin' by, gyal, your waist need some loosenin'

Let me see some ting, what you think about you and I G'd up in the G-Wagon?

Even when we never had a penny, yeah, we always had spirit

They can bun my flesh, but they can't touch my spirit

They wan' take way my freedom, but they can't take away my spirit

'Cause even when we never had a penny, yeah, we always had spirit

All you hear is siren and skeng fire, hold your head higher

Bill a zoot, then build a empire

Skeng fire, hold your head higher, bill a zoot, then build a empire

All you hear is siren and skeng fire, hold your head higher

Bill a zoot, then build a empire

Skeng fire, hold your head higher, bill a zoot, then build a empire



Album: Common Sense

Artis: J Hus

Dirilis: 2017

Fakta

Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.

Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.

Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.

Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.

J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.

Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.

Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.