Lirik Lagu Fisherman - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya



Two gyal on my side, me in the middle

Into a foreign like Lidl

Bad B a caller, a sniggle, yeah she wan' wiggle

I'm a P.I.M.P left her brain in a pickle

Got two gyal on my line, one is official, one heard the other one, I think I'm in a pickle

Niggas wanna screw, I just giggle

Remember when I never had a nickel

Now I'm counting money when I fiddle

You see me hop out the minivan

You never see the way I came, looking like a fisherman

I can't stop I'm a busy man, holding fire for hella man

You see me hop out the minivan

You never see the way I came, looking like a fisherman

I can't stop I'm a busy man, holding fire for hella man

My life's a movie, fuck a cinema

Sorry I won't be home for dinner ma, put the food in the microwave

I spot a catfish from miles away, dog filter to hide your face

You ain't a winner you're a weiner

Move that girls she's too inna

Can't see me, John Cena

She fell in love with a cheater, but she gon' cry if I leave

She keeps calling me, she just wants all of me

I told her stay far from me, I told her stay far from me

But she's like "Nah man I love ya"

But I can't love a chick cause I'm a hustler

And I'm with Hus and Mist, they wanna touch us

But they can't touch a thing, cause you're a buster

You won't buss your ting

I'm the lengman in the rain

One girl by my side by the name of Lorraine

She complain cah all the fishes wanna follow me

She know me too well cause she study criminology

I'm all about quality not quantity

Grab the bunda 'cause it's my property

You can look but don't touch it please

'Cause I'm the jealous and that bothers me

'Cause man are smoking fat head, like they never told ya

Just smoked a fat head, cah I'm never sober

Fisherman slash Casanova

Guarantee I get my ting before the dance is over

Before the dance is dun up

Real fisherman make stoosh girl get tun up

Might roll with the pinga one up

Real fisherman please don't get bun up

Album: Common Sense

Artis: J Hus

Dirilis: 2017

Fakta

Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.

Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.

Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.

Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.

J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.

Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.



Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.

Album debutnya ditempatkan di posisi keenam UK Albums Chart, dan ditempatkan ketiga di iTunes chart. (Sherly Enjelina)***