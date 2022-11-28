Lirik Lagu Fisherman - J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya
Two gyal on my side, me in the middle
Into a foreign like Lidl
Bad B a caller, a sniggle, yeah she wan' wiggle
I'm a P.I.M.P left her brain in a pickle
Got two gyal on my line, one is official, one heard the other one, I think I'm in a pickle
Niggas wanna screw, I just giggle
Remember when I never had a nickel
Now I'm counting money when I fiddle
You see me hop out the minivan
You never see the way I came, looking like a fisherman
I can't stop I'm a busy man, holding fire for hella man
You see me hop out the minivan
You never see the way I came, looking like a fisherman
I can't stop I'm a busy man, holding fire for hella man
My life's a movie, fuck a cinema
Sorry I won't be home for dinner ma, put the food in the microwave
I spot a catfish from miles away, dog filter to hide your face
You ain't a winner you're a weiner
Move that girls she's too inna
Can't see me, John Cena
She fell in love with a cheater, but she gon' cry if I leave
She keeps calling me, she just wants all of me
I told her stay far from me, I told her stay far from me
But she's like "Nah man I love ya"
But I can't love a chick cause I'm a hustler
And I'm with Hus and Mist, they wanna touch us
But they can't touch a thing, cause you're a buster
You won't buss your ting
You see me hop out the minivan
You never see the way I came, looking like a fisherman
I can't stop I'm a busy man, holding fire for hella man
You see me hop out the minivan
You never see the way I came, looking like a fisherman
I can't stop I'm a busy man, holding fire for hella man
I'm the lengman in the rain
One girl by my side by the name of Lorraine
She complain cah all the fishes wanna follow me
She know me too well cause she study criminology
I'm all about quality not quantity
Grab the bunda 'cause it's my property
You can look but don't touch it please
'Cause I'm the jealous and that bothers me
'Cause man are smoking fat head, like they never told ya
Just smoked a fat head, cah I'm never sober
Fisherman slash Casanova
Guarantee I get my ting before the dance is over
Before the dance is dun up
Real fisherman make stoosh girl get tun up
Might roll with the pinga one up
Real fisherman please don't get bun up
You see me hop out the minivan
You never see the way I came, looking like a fisherman
I can't stop I'm a busy man, holding fire for hella man
You see me hop out the minivan
You never see the way I came, looking like a fisherman
I can't stop I'm a busy man, holding fire for hella man
Two gyal on my side, me in the middle
Into a foreign like Lidl
Bad B a caller, a sniggle, yeah she wan' wiggle
I'm a P.I.M.P left her brain in a pickle
Album: Common Sense
Artis: J Hus
Dirilis: 2017
Fakta
Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.
Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.
Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.
Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.
J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.
Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.
Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.
Album debutnya ditempatkan di posisi keenam UK Albums Chart, dan ditempatkan ketiga di iTunes chart. (Sherly Enjelina)***
