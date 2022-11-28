Lirik Lagu Samantha - Dave & J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Samantha - Dave & J Hus



I changed my number couple times

'Cause man kept calling me for things

And man are hating

But they're waving

When they saw me on their strip

I know

I know they see me on the camera

Might just link Samantha

Mix the gentlemen with gansta

Quickly stop off at the off licence

Bossman, let me get a 22 drink

Gyaldem ah' watch my ting

How about a crook and a princess combining

And I'd be giving her the good pipe

And man walked in

Yo it's not what it looks like

Give man high-five

Kiss her goodnight

I'm in your eye sight

But I'm not your type

I'm more like low-life

Keep quiet I'm preaching

Put a sock in it

Put a sock on the fire alarm

Fingers looking like a firearm

When I'm spitting this fire

Plus I came with the fire, umm

What's that ting with the silencer

Man come through and silence them

I was never the cool kid

More like strange and awkward

Biscuit for your forehead

Tore my forearms exhausted

I've been thrown in my fortress

Spent four months in the forefront

We party for a fortnight

But I was too weak by the fourth night

I changed my number couple times

'Cause man kept calling me for things

And man are hating

But they're waving

When they saw me on their strip (i know)

I know they see me on the camera

Might just link Samantha

Mix the gentlemen with gansta

I changed my number couple times

'Cause man kept calling me for things

And man are hating

But they're waving

When they saw me on their strip

I know

I know they see me on the camera

Might just link Samantha

Mix the gentlemen with gansta

We are not g's

I am not from your ends

I don't give a fuck what you've done

2 young g's, arms out, nobody move

You can get stuck in the mud

We send your man to the shop

What do you mean

He ain't never made it rain

Your man is a fraud

Your boyfriend is living a lie

You're kind of like Rachel Zane

I'm gentle when it comes to girldem

But I'm a gangsta with some Voddy and Voss

My girl don't want to stop for a chat

Then I'm onto her friends like Joey and Ross

Babe, what do you mean you can't talk for a sec

It's calm, you don't even know what you've lost

Stone Island from my head to my feet

When I step on the street, I don't know what it cost

But, I know it's expensive

She told me she love me

But really, I don't even know if she meant it

And if fed pull this whip

That's numerous offences

Why you gassed off a rag?

I put three on my dentist

(I put three on my dentist)

Close your eyes, it might be blinding

And they wonder why I'm smiling

Until I hear a siren

We pulled off in perfect timing

Close your eyes, it might be blinding

And they wonder why I'm smiling

Until I hear a siren

We pulled off in perfect timing

I changed my number couple times

'Cause man kept calling me for things

And man are hating

But they're waving

When they saw me on their strip (I know)

I know they see me on the camera

Might just link Samantha

Mix the gentlemen with gansta

I changed my number couple times

'Cause man kept calling me for things

And man are hating

But they're waving

When they saw me on their strip

I know, I know they see me on the camera

Might just link Samantha

Mix the gentlemen with gansta



Artis: Dave, J Hus

Album: Samantha

Dirilis: 2017

Fakta

Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.

Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.

Pada tahun 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.

Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.

J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.

Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.



Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.

Album debutnya ditempatkan di posisi keenam UK Albums Chart, dan ditempatkan ketiga di iTunes chart. (Sherly Enjelina)***