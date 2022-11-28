Lirik Lagu Samantha - Dave & J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Samantha - Dave & J Hus
I changed my number couple times
'Cause man kept calling me for things
And man are hating
But they're waving
When they saw me on their strip
I know
I know they see me on the camera
Might just link Samantha
Mix the gentlemen with gansta
Quickly stop off at the off licence
Bossman, let me get a 22 drink
Gyaldem ah' watch my ting
How about a crook and a princess combining
And I'd be giving her the good pipe
And man walked in
Yo it's not what it looks like
Give man high-five
Kiss her goodnight
I'm in your eye sight
But I'm not your type
I'm more like low-life
Keep quiet I'm preaching
Put a sock in it
Put a sock on the fire alarm
Fingers looking like a firearm
When I'm spitting this fire
Plus I came with the fire, umm
What's that ting with the silencer
Man come through and silence them
I was never the cool kid
More like strange and awkward
Biscuit for your forehead
Tore my forearms exhausted
I've been thrown in my fortress
Spent four months in the forefront
We party for a fortnight
But I was too weak by the fourth night
I changed my number couple times
'Cause man kept calling me for things
And man are hating
But they're waving
When they saw me on their strip (i know)
I know they see me on the camera
Might just link Samantha
Mix the gentlemen with gansta
I changed my number couple times
'Cause man kept calling me for things
And man are hating
But they're waving
When they saw me on their strip
I know
I know they see me on the camera
Might just link Samantha
Mix the gentlemen with gansta
We are not g's
I am not from your ends
I don't give a fuck what you've done
2 young g's, arms out, nobody move
You can get stuck in the mud
We send your man to the shop
What do you mean
He ain't never made it rain
Your man is a fraud
Your boyfriend is living a lie
You're kind of like Rachel Zane
I'm gentle when it comes to girldem
But I'm a gangsta with some Voddy and Voss
My girl don't want to stop for a chat
Then I'm onto her friends like Joey and Ross
Babe, what do you mean you can't talk for a sec
It's calm, you don't even know what you've lost
Stone Island from my head to my feet
When I step on the street, I don't know what it cost
But, I know it's expensive
She told me she love me
But really, I don't even know if she meant it
And if fed pull this whip
That's numerous offences
Why you gassed off a rag?
I put three on my dentist
(I put three on my dentist)
Close your eyes, it might be blinding
And they wonder why I'm smiling
Until I hear a siren
We pulled off in perfect timing
Close your eyes, it might be blinding
And they wonder why I'm smiling
Until I hear a siren
We pulled off in perfect timing
I changed my number couple times
'Cause man kept calling me for things
And man are hating
But they're waving
When they saw me on their strip (I know)
I know they see me on the camera
Might just link Samantha
Mix the gentlemen with gansta
I changed my number couple times
'Cause man kept calling me for things
And man are hating
But they're waving
When they saw me on their strip
I know, I know they see me on the camera
Might just link Samantha
Mix the gentlemen with gansta
Artis: Dave, J Hus
Album: Samantha
Dirilis: 2017
Fakta
Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.
Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.
Pada tahun 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.
Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.
J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.
Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.
Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.
Album debutnya ditempatkan di posisi keenam UK Albums Chart, dan ditempatkan ketiga di iTunes chart. (Sherly Enjelina)***
Artikel Pilihan