Lirik Lagu Must Be – J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya
Man you're guilty, so you're guilty, by association
Man you're guilty, so you're guilty, by association
Now you're guilty, now you're guilty, by association
Ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, yeah
If it walk like an opp
Talk like an opp
Smell like an opp
Then it must be a
If it look like an opp
Chill with an opp, hang with an opp
Then it must be a
If it walk like an opp
Talk like an opp
Smell like an opp
Then it must be an opp
If it look like an opp
Chill with an opp, hang with an opp
Then it must be
I've seen a man fucked up, seen a man locked up
Blammed up, chopped up, downtown up top
Man get the guap up, then man get the drop top
Gyal in a crop top
Man get the thumbs up, cah he got his funds up
Outside non stop
Five man one block, eatin' out of one pot
We coming like Rambo, who's really on stuff?
Homeless Columbo, sitting by the bus stop
Let a couple man go. show man tough love
Outside the bando, man had a stand off
The ting had extendo, show him how it bangs off
Gyal in commando, she take the pant off
Wish man bare love, showin' man nuff love
Cool with some, got beef with the rest of
If man slip, get up, dust yourself off
Everyone F off, yo
If it walk like an opp
Talk like an opp
Smell like an opp
Then it must be a
If it look like an opp
Chill with an opp, hang with an opp
Then it must be a
If it walk like an opp
Talk like an opp
Smell like an opp
Then it must be an opp
If it look like an opp
Chill with an opp, hang with an opp
Then it must be
You laugh with the opps, you smile with the opps
You gon' cry with the opps, make him fly with the opps
You're filthy, guilty by association
Put the location in my navigation, it was an invasion
I didn't want to ride but I had a temptation
Every time I ride there I feel a sensation
Every time I speak it's a money conversation
I try bring you part of the money operation
But it didn't work, 'cause of miscommunication
Black boys never have no organisation
You don't know yourself so you look for validation
You a FBI where you get your information
I think he's an opp but I need a confirmation
I see you with an opp now you need an explanation
But every time I see them its an acceleration
If it walk like an opp
Talk like an opp
Smell like an opp
Then it must be a
If it look like an opp
Chill with an opp, hang with an opp
Then it must be a
If it walk like an opp
Talk like an opp
Smell like an opp
Then it must be an opp
If it look like an opp
Chill with an opp, hang with an opp
Then it must be
Man you're guilty, so you're guilty, by association
Man you're guilty, so you're guilty, by association
Now you're guilty, now you're guilty, by association
Ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, yeah
If it walk like an opp
Talk like an opp
Smell like an opp
Then it must be a
If it look like an opp
Chill with an opp, hang with an opp
Then it must be a
If it walk like an opp
Talk like an opp
Smell like an opp
Then it must be an opp
If it look like an opp
Chill with an opp, hang with an opp
Then it must be
Album: Big Conspiracy
Artis: J Hus
Dirilis: 2020
Fakta
Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.
Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.
Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.
Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.
J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.
Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.
Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.
