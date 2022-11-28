Lirik Lagu Must Be – J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

J5

Man you're guilty, so you're guilty, by association

Man you're guilty, so you're guilty, by association

Now you're guilty, now you're guilty, by association

Ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, yeah

If it walk like an opp

Talk like an opp

Smell like an opp

Then it must be a

If it look like an opp

Chill with an opp, hang with an opp

Then it must be a

If it walk like an opp

Talk like an opp

Smell like an opp

Then it must be an opp

If it look like an opp

Chill with an opp, hang with an opp

Then it must be

I've seen a man fucked up, seen a man locked up

Blammed up, chopped up, downtown up top

Man get the guap up, then man get the drop top

Gyal in a crop top

Man get the thumbs up, cah he got his funds up

Outside non stop

Five man one block, eatin' out of one pot

We coming like Rambo, who's really on stuff?

Homeless Columbo, sitting by the bus stop

Let a couple man go. show man tough love

Outside the bando, man had a stand off

The ting had extendo, show him how it bangs off

Gyal in commando, she take the pant off

Wish man bare love, showin' man nuff love

Cool with some, got beef with the rest of

If man slip, get up, dust yourself off

Everyone F off, yo

You laugh with the opps, you smile with the opps

You gon' cry with the opps, make him fly with the opps

You're filthy, guilty by association

Put the location in my navigation, it was an invasion

I didn't want to ride but I had a temptation

Every time I ride there I feel a sensation

Every time I speak it's a money conversation

I try bring you part of the money operation

But it didn't work, 'cause of miscommunication

Black boys never have no organisation

You don't know yourself so you look for validation

You a FBI where you get your information

I think he's an opp but I need a confirmation

I see you with an opp now you need an explanation

But every time I see them its an acceleration

Album: Big Conspiracy

Artis: J Hus

Dirilis: 2020

Fakta

Momodou Lamin Jallow lahir di London pada tanggal 26 Mei 1996 dan memiliki nama panggung yang bernama J Hus.

Ia dibesarkan oleh ibunya dan memiliki keturunan dari Gambia. Ketika Ia berusia 25 tahun mereka bermigrasi ke Inggris.

Pada 2018 Ia pernah didakwa melakukan kesalahan dan dipenjara hingga tahun 2019.

Pada saat Ia dibebaskan, beberapa jam kemudian Ia membuat penampilan di atas panggung di atas panggung di konser rapper Kanada Drake di London.

J Hus kini merupakan seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu sekaligus model Inggris.

Single Did You See menjadi singlenya yang paling sukses, memuncak di nomor sembilan di UK Singles Chart dan akhirnya disertifikasi Platinum.



Pada 2017, ia merilis album debutnya Common Sense, yang dinobatkan sebagai album Inggris terbaik tahun 2017 oleh Complex.