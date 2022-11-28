Lirik Lagu A Trophy Father Trophy Son - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Trophy Father Trophy Son - Sleeping with Sirens
Father, father, tell me where have you been?
Its been hell not having you here
I've been missing you so bad
And you don't seem to care
When I go to sleep at night, you're not there
When I go to sleep at night, do you care?
Do you even miss us?
Your bottles and mistress
I need to know, I need to know
Why are you walking away?
Was it something I did?
Did I make a mistake cause
I'm trying to deal with the pain
I don't understand this, is this how it ends?
I will try to understand
Father, father, tell me where are you now?
Its been hell not having you
Last thing I heard, you were fed up, you're skipping town
With no note telling where
When I go to sleep at night, you're not there
When I go to sleep at night, do you care?
I need to know, I need to know
Why are you walking away?
Was it something I did?
Did I make a mistake cause
I'm trying to deal with the pain
I don't understand this, is this how it ends?
I will try to understand
Why are you running away?
I don't understand this, is this how it ends?
Why are you running away?
Tell me please, tell me please, I need to know
Is this what you call a family?
Is this what you call a family?
Is this what you call a family?
Is this what you call a family?
It's been seven years wishing that you'd drop a line
But I carry the thought along with you in my mind
Is this what you call a family?
Is this what you call a family?
Family
Why are you walking away?
Was it something I did?
Did I make a mistake cause
I'm trying to deal with the pain
I don't understand this, is this how it ends?
Why are you running away?
I don't understand this, is this how it ends?
Why are you running away?
Tell me please, tell me please, I need to know
Is this what you call a family?
Is this what you call a family?
Is this what you call a family?
Is this what you call a family?
Album: Let's Cheers To This
Artis: Sleeping with Sirens
Dirilis: 2011
Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens
Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris.
Kemudian Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.
Sleeping with Sirens dibentuk pada 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.
Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.
Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.(Rosa Ardika)***
