Lirik Lagu A Trophy Father Trophy Son - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Trophy Father Trophy Son - Sleeping with Sirens



Father, father, tell me where have you been?

Its been hell not having you here

I've been missing you so bad

And you don't seem to care

When I go to sleep at night, you're not there

When I go to sleep at night, do you care?



Do you even miss us?

Your bottles and mistress

I need to know, I need to know

Why are you walking away?

Was it something I did?



Did I make a mistake cause

I'm trying to deal with the pain

I don't understand this, is this how it ends?

I will try to understand



Father, father, tell me where are you now?

Its been hell not having you

Last thing I heard, you were fed up, you're skipping town

With no note telling where

When I go to sleep at night, you're not there

When I go to sleep at night, do you care?



I need to know, I need to know

Why are you walking away?

Was it something I did?

Did I make a mistake cause

I'm trying to deal with the pain

I don't understand this, is this how it ends?

I will try to understand



Why are you running away?

I don't understand this, is this how it ends?

Why are you running away?

Tell me please, tell me please, I need to know



Is this what you call a family?

Is this what you call a family?

Is this what you call a family?

Is this what you call a family?



It's been seven years wishing that you'd drop a line

But I carry the thought along with you in my mind

Is this what you call a family?

Is this what you call a family?

Family



Why are you walking away?

Was it something I did?

Did I make a mistake cause

I'm trying to deal with the pain

I don't understand this, is this how it ends?



Why are you running away?

I don't understand this, is this how it ends?

Why are you running away?

Tell me please, tell me please, I need to know



Is this what you call a family?

Is this what you call a family?

Is this what you call a family?

Is this what you call a family?



Album: Let's Cheers To This

Artis: Sleeping with Sirens

Dirilis: 2011

Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping with Sirens

Sleeping with Sirens merupakan band rock asal Orlando, Florida Amerika Serikat yang saat ini bermarkas di Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Band ini beranggotakan lima orang, dengan Kellin Quinn sebagai vokalis utama dan keyboard, Tony Pizzuti sebagai gitaris.

Kemudian Nick Martin sebagai gitaris ritme dan backing vocal, Justin Hills sebagai basis dan backing vocal dan Matty Best sebagai drummer dan perkusi.

Sleeping with Sirens dibentuk pada 2009 oleh anggota ‘For All We Know’ dan ‘Paddock Park’. Saat ini Sleeping with Sirens menandatangani kontrak dengan Sumeria Records dan telah merilis enam album full-length dan sebuah EP akustik.

Band ini terkenal berkat lagu mereka yang berjudul ‘If I'm James Dean, You're Audrey Hepburn’.

Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album debut mereka yang dirilis pada 2010, dengan judul ‘With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear’.(Rosa Ardika)***