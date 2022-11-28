Lirik Lagu One – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One – Sleeping at Last



Hold on for a minute

'Cause I believe that we can fix this over time

That every imperfection is a lie

Or at least an interruption

Now hold on, let me finish

No, I'm not saying perfect exists in this life

But we'll only know for certain if we try



I, I want to sing a song worth singing

I'll write an anthem worth repeating

I, I want to feel the transformation

A melody of reformation



The list goes on forever

Of all the ways I could be better, in my mind

As if I could earn God's favour, given time

Or at least congratulations



Now, I have learned my lesson

The price of this so called perfection is everything

I've spent my whole life searching desperately

To find out that grace requires nothing of me



I, I want to sing a song worth singing

I'll write an anthem worth repeating

I, I want to feel the transformation

A melody of reformation



I'll hold it all more loosely

And yet somehow much more dearly

'Cause I've spent my whole life searching desperately

To find out that grace requires nothing

Grace requires nothing of me

Credits

Album: Atlas: Enneagram

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Dirilis: 2019

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last.

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama