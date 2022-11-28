Lirik Lagu One – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sleeping At Last.
Sleeping At Last. /YouTube/Sleeping At Last

Lirik Lagu One – Sleeping at Last

Hold on for a minute
'Cause I believe that we can fix this over time
That every imperfection is a lie
Or at least an interruption
Now hold on, let me finish
No, I'm not saying perfect exists in this life
But we'll only know for certain if we try

I, I want to sing a song worth singing
I'll write an anthem worth repeating
I, I want to feel the transformation
A melody of reformation

The list goes on forever
Of all the ways I could be better, in my mind
As if I could earn God's favour, given time
Or at least congratulations

Now, I have learned my lesson
The price of this so called perfection is everything
I've spent my whole life searching desperately
To find out that grace requires nothing of me

I, I want to sing a song worth singing
I'll write an anthem worth repeating
I, I want to feel the transformation
A melody of reformation

I'll hold it all more loosely
And yet somehow much more dearly
'Cause I've spent my whole life searching desperately
To find out that grace requires nothing
Grace requires nothing of me

Credits

Album: Atlas: Enneagram
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Dirilis: 2019
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Fakta di Balik Band Sleeping At Last

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last.

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama

