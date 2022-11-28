Lirik The Big Bass Drum - Gary Barlow

Tell me if there's room there dancing next to you

Am I moving in too soon baby, baby?

Lost inside the music, deceptive and elusive

The brightest thing I've seen baby, baby

It's not until you die that you know you've been alive

You won't know it till you've tried maybe, maybe

Every Saturday you dance the night away

Is there any way that we could do this every single day?

And the big bass drum goes boom, boom, boom

And the big bass drum goes bang, bang, bang

The cutest smile, the softest lips

Thе longest legs, the highеst kicks

When the big bass drum goes boom, boom, bang, bang, bang

It sounds like this

It sounds like this

Every twist and move, finding rhythm in the groove

Touching every part of you baby, baby

Like sunshine through the clouds, only body and a sound

There's no way to work it out baby, baby

Every Saturday we do this all again

It's impossible to watch you and feel any other way

And the big bass drum goes boom, boom, boom (Boom, boom, boom)

And the big bass drum goes bang, bang, bang (Bang, bang, bang)

The cutest smile, the softest lips

The longest legs, the highest kicks

When the big bass drum goes boom, boom, bang, bang, bang

It sounds like this

It sounds like this

Boom, boom

Boom, boom

Hit high, hit low, bump in the middle

I'm down and out

From inside out

Boom, boom

Boom, boom

Head left, hip right, shoot to kill them

I love that sound

Hit the bass drum loud, loud, loud, loud

And the big bass drum goes boom, boom, boom (Boom, boom, boom)

And the big bass drum goes bang, bang, bang (Bang, bang, bang)

The cutest smile, the softest lips

The longest legs, the highest kicks

When the big bass drum goes boom, boom, bang, bang, bang

It sounds like this

It sounds like this

It sounds like this

It sounds like this

It sounds like this

Credits

Artis: Gary Barlow

Album: Music Played by Humans

Penulis lagu: Gary Barlow

Fakta

Bagi yang belum mengenal Gary Barlow, ia merupakan seorang solois pria ternama dari negara Inggris.

Sebelum memulai debut solonya pada tahun 1997, Gary Barlow sudah aktif sebagai member dari boy grup asal inggris yang bernama Take That.

Pria yang kini berusia 51 tahun tersebut telah aktif di dunia musik sejak tahun 1984.

Tak hanya dikenal sebagai penyanyi, Barlow juga dikenal sebagai aktor dan penulis lagu yang jenius. Ia juga digaet sebagai juri di ajang pencarian bakat dalam acara The X Factor Inggris.