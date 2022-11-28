Lirik The Big Bass Drum - Gary Barlow
Tell me if there's room there dancing next to you
Am I moving in too soon baby, baby?
Lost inside the music, deceptive and elusive
The brightest thing I've seen baby, baby
It's not until you die that you know you've been alive
You won't know it till you've tried maybe, maybe
Every Saturday you dance the night away
Is there any way that we could do this every single day?
And the big bass drum goes boom, boom, boom
And the big bass drum goes bang, bang, bang
The cutest smile, the softest lips
Thе longest legs, the highеst kicks
When the big bass drum goes boom, boom, bang, bang, bang
It sounds like this
It sounds like this
Every twist and move, finding rhythm in the groove
Touching every part of you baby, baby
Like sunshine through the clouds, only body and a sound
There's no way to work it out baby, baby
Every Saturday we do this all again
It's impossible to watch you and feel any other way
And the big bass drum goes boom, boom, boom (Boom, boom, boom)
And the big bass drum goes bang, bang, bang (Bang, bang, bang)
The cutest smile, the softest lips
The longest legs, the highest kicks
When the big bass drum goes boom, boom, bang, bang, bang
It sounds like this
It sounds like this
Boom, boom
Boom, boom
Hit high, hit low, bump in the middle
I'm down and out
From inside out
Boom, boom
Boom, boom
Head left, hip right, shoot to kill them
I love that sound
Hit the bass drum loud, loud, loud, loud
And the big bass drum goes boom, boom, boom (Boom, boom, boom)
And the big bass drum goes bang, bang, bang (Bang, bang, bang)
The cutest smile, the softest lips
The longest legs, the highest kicks
When the big bass drum goes boom, boom, bang, bang, bang
It sounds like this
It sounds like this
It sounds like this
It sounds like this
It sounds like this
Credits
Artis: Gary Barlow
Album: Music Played by Humans
Penulis lagu: Gary Barlow
Fakta
Bagi yang belum mengenal Gary Barlow, ia merupakan seorang solois pria ternama dari negara Inggris.
Sebelum memulai debut solonya pada tahun 1997, Gary Barlow sudah aktif sebagai member dari boy grup asal inggris yang bernama Take That.
Pria yang kini berusia 51 tahun tersebut telah aktif di dunia musik sejak tahun 1984.
Tak hanya dikenal sebagai penyanyi, Barlow juga dikenal sebagai aktor dan penulis lagu yang jenius. Ia juga digaet sebagai juri di ajang pencarian bakat dalam acara The X Factor Inggris.
