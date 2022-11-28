Lirik Eleven - Gary Barlow feat Ibrahim Maalouf dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Eleven - Gary Barlow feat Ibrahim Maalouf

I wanna talk, so let me talk

I wanna find another pace now instead of a walk

Take our relationship to another level

We've been cruising long enough so it's now or never

Share with me some late night drinking

Some forward-thinking

Don't give me warning till the bell stops ringing

It's all about you and me

I wanna keep this feeling warm

I don't want this to freeze

Let's make it our anniversary

New Year's Day or New Year's Eve

A celebration, festivity

All with you right next to me

Eleven

Let's takе this up to eleven

Oh, just four highеr than seven

Dance all night until the sunrise

Aiming high so baby hold tight

Don't look down till we're in heaven

Let's take this up to eleven

I wanna dream, so let me dream

I wanna build this building higher than we've ever been

For us to look up and be climbing higher

Sending skyward, never-ending

Be unstoppable, anything's possible

Just one roll of the dice and we could have it all

Look, the future's bright

Let tonight be the start of a new life

Let's make this our ceremony

A festival or jubilee

To recognise where we are and where we've been

All with you right next to me

Eleven

Let's take this up to eleven

Oh, just four higher than seven

Dance all night until the sunrise

Aiming high so baby hold tight

Don't look down till we're in heaven

Let's take this up to eleven

Know we can get there in our own sweet time

But in this life

Lightning never strikes in the same place twice

I wanna talk, so let me talk

I wanna find another pace now instead of a walk

Take our relationship to another level

We've been cruising long enough so it's now or never

Let's make this our anniversary

New Year's Day or New Year's Eve

A celebration, festivity

All with you right next to me

Eleven

Let's take this up to eleven

Oh, just four higher than seven

Dance all night until the sunrise

Aiming high so baby hold tight

Don't look down till we're in heaven

Let's take this up to eleven

Artis : Gary Barlow

Album : Music Played by Humans

Penulis lagu : Gary Barlow

Fakta

Sudah 30 tahun lebih Gary Barlow aktif sebagai penyanyi di industri musik negara Inggris.

Gary Barlow memulai karir musiknya bersama grup bernama Take That, grup asal Inggris ini aktif sejak tahun 1984.

Kemudian pada 1997 grup ini sudah tidak aktif lagi, sehingga Gary barlow yang memiliki peran sebagai penyanyi utama di grup memantapkan diri untuk menjalani solo kariernya sebagai penyanyi.

Album debut Gary Barlow saat itu sangat sukses dan berhasil menghasilkan beberapa hits besar seperti Forever Love.

Setelah tujuh tahun hiatus dari 2013 akhirnya Gary Barlow kembali merilis album kelimanya pada 2020. Album ini berhasil menempati posisi pertama di chart album Inggris.