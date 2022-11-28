Lirik Eleven - Gary Barlow feat Ibrahim Maalouf dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 04:15 WIB
Gary Barlow.
Gary Barlow. /Tangkapan layar YouTube.com/GaryBarlowVEVO

Lirik Eleven - Gary Barlow feat Ibrahim Maalouf

I wanna talk, so let me talk
I wanna find another pace now instead of a walk
Take our relationship to another level
We've been cruising long enough so it's now or never
Share with me some late night drinking
Some forward-thinking
Don't give me warning till the bell stops ringing
It's all about you and me
I wanna keep this feeling warm
I don't want this to freeze
Let's make it our anniversary
New Year's Day or New Year's Eve
A celebration, festivity
All with you right next to me
Eleven
Let's takе this up to eleven
Oh, just four highеr than seven
Dance all night until the sunrise
Aiming high so baby hold tight
Don't look down till we're in heaven
Let's take this up to eleven
I wanna dream, so let me dream
I wanna build this building higher than we've ever been
For us to look up and be climbing higher
Sending skyward, never-ending
Be unstoppable, anything's possible
Just one roll of the dice and we could have it all
Look, the future's bright
Let tonight be the start of a new life
Let's make this our ceremony
A festival or jubilee
To recognise where we are and where we've been
All with you right next to me
Eleven
Let's take this up to eleven
Oh, just four higher than seven
Dance all night until the sunrise
Aiming high so baby hold tight
Don't look down till we're in heaven
Let's take this up to eleven
Know we can get there in our own sweet time
But in this life
Lightning never strikes in the same place twice
I wanna talk, so let me talk
I wanna find another pace now instead of a walk
Take our relationship to another level
We've been cruising long enough so it's now or never
Let's make this our anniversary
New Year's Day or New Year's Eve
A celebration, festivity
All with you right next to me
Eleven
Let's take this up to eleven
Oh, just four higher than seven
Dance all night until the sunrise
Aiming high so baby hold tight
Don't look down till we're in heaven
Let's take this up to eleven

Artis : Gary Barlow
Album : Music Played by Humans
Penulis lagu : Gary Barlow

Fakta

Sudah 30 tahun lebih Gary Barlow aktif sebagai penyanyi di industri musik negara Inggris.

Gary Barlow memulai karir musiknya bersama grup bernama Take That, grup asal Inggris ini aktif sejak tahun 1984.

Kemudian pada 1997 grup ini sudah tidak aktif lagi, sehingga Gary barlow yang memiliki peran sebagai penyanyi utama di grup memantapkan diri untuk menjalani solo kariernya sebagai penyanyi.

Album debut Gary Barlow saat itu sangat sukses dan berhasil menghasilkan beberapa hits besar seperti Forever Love.

Setelah tujuh tahun hiatus dari 2013 akhirnya Gary Barlow kembali merilis album kelimanya pada 2020. Album ini berhasil menempati posisi pertama di chart album Inggris.

