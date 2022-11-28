Lirik Lagu Xanax - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Xanax - Lindsay Lohan
I don't like the parties in LA, I go home
In a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone
Just to do it all over again, oh
Looking for you
Only one reason I came here
Too many people, I can't hear
Damn, I got here at ten
Now it's 4 AM
I can't be in this club
It's too crowded and I'm fucked
Ain't nobody here for love
Ain't nobody care about us
I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe
No, I can't be in this club
It's too crowded and I'm fucked
Ain't nobody here for love
Ain't nobody care 'bout us
I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe, yeah
But you're like Xanax to me
When you kiss me, I can't breathe
I try to stay away from you, but you get me high
Only person in this town that I like
Guess I can take one more trip for the night
Just for the night
Only one reason I came here
Too many people, I can't hear
Damn, I got here at ten
Now it's 4 AM
I can't be in this club
It's too crowded and I'm fucked
Ain't nobody here for love
Ain't nobody care about us
I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe
No, I can't be in this club
It's too crowded and I'm fucked
Ain't nobody here for love
Ain't nobody care 'bout us
I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah
Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe, yeah
But you're like Xanax to me
When you kiss me, I can't breathe
But you're like Xanax to me
When you kiss me, I can't breathe
Credit
Artis: Lindsay Lohan
Penulis lagu: Lindsay Lohan
Dirilis: 2019
Fakta di balik lagu Xanax – Lindsay
Xanax merupakan single lanjutan dari lagu Back To Me milik Lindsay Lohan yang rilis pada tahun 2019.
Berdasarkan hasil wawancara, lagu ini mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang mampu menjaga dirinya melalui kecemasan seperti halnya saat mengonsumsi Xanax.
Sebagai informasi, Xanax merupakan obat yang dikonsumsi seseorang untuk mengatasi masalah kecemasan.
Lohan pun pernah mengonsumsi obat tersebut untuk mengondisikan masalah kesehatannya.
Artikel Pilihan