Lirik Lagu Xanax - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Xanax - Lindsay Lohan

I don't like the parties in LA, I go home

In a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone

Just to do it all over again, oh

Looking for you

Only one reason I came here

Too many people, I can't hear

Damn, I got here at ten

Now it's 4 AM

I can't be in this club

It's too crowded and I'm fucked

Ain't nobody here for love

Ain't nobody care about us

I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah

Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe

No, I can't be in this club

It's too crowded and I'm fucked

Ain't nobody here for love

Ain't nobody care 'bout us

I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah

Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe, yeah

But you're like Xanax to me

When you kiss me, I can't breathe

I try to stay away from you, but you get me high

Only person in this town that I like

Guess I can take one more trip for the night

Just for the night

Only one reason I came here

Too many people, I can't hear

Damn, I got here at ten

Now it's 4 AM

I can't be in this club

It's too crowded and I'm fucked

Ain't nobody here for love

Ain't nobody care about us

I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah

Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe

No, I can't be in this club

It's too crowded and I'm fucked

Ain't nobody here for love

Ain't nobody care 'bout us

I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me, yeah

Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe, yeah

But you're like Xanax to me

When you kiss me, I can't breathe

But you're like Xanax to me

When you kiss me, I can't breathe

Credit

Artis: Lindsay Lohan

Penulis lagu: Lindsay Lohan

Dirilis: 2019

Fakta di balik lagu Xanax – Lindsay

Xanax merupakan single lanjutan dari lagu Back To Me milik Lindsay Lohan yang rilis pada tahun 2019.

Berdasarkan hasil wawancara, lagu ini mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang mampu menjaga dirinya melalui kecemasan seperti halnya saat mengonsumsi Xanax.

Sebagai informasi, Xanax merupakan obat yang dikonsumsi seseorang untuk mengatasi masalah kecemasan.

Lohan pun pernah mengonsumsi obat tersebut untuk mengondisikan masalah kesehatannya.