Lirik Lagu Ultimate - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ultimate - Lindsay Lohan
You're the kind of friend
Who always bends when I'm broken
Like, remember when
You took my heart and put it back together again
I've been wasting time with clueless guys
But now it's over
Let me tell you why I'm through
I've got someone new
He's just like you
You're it
You're the ultimate
It's automatic, I'm sure of it
No lie
So don't even try
To tell me that you're not the guy
'Cause I've been waiting all my life
For someone just like you
But you're it
You're the ultimate
You
You're the kind of guy whose hands in mine
Send shivers up and down my spine
You took my heart and put it back together again
You're the kind of guy that blows my mind
But now it's my turn
You've been right in front of me
Everything I need, why didn't I see?
You're it
You're the ultimate
It's automatic, I'm sure of it
No lie
So don't even try
To tell me that you're not the guy
'Cause I've been waiting all my life
For someone just like you
But you're it
You're the ultimate
You
You're it
You're the ultimate
It's automatic, I'm sure of it
No lie
So don't even try
To tell me that you're not the guy
You're it
You're the ultimate
It's automatic, I'm sure of it
No lie
So don't even try
To tell me that you're not the guy
'Cause I've been waiting all my life
For someone just like you
But you're it
You're the ultimate
You
You're it
You're the ultimate
You, yeah
Credit
Album: Freaky Friday
Artis: Lindsay Lohan
Dirilis: 2003
Penulis lagu: Jeff Coplan / Robert Orrall
Fakta di balik lagu Ultimate - Lindsay Lohan
Ultimate merupakan lagu yang dibawakan aktris sekaligus penyanyi Lindsay Lohan.
Lagu ini turut menjadi soundtrack film Freaky Friday tahun 2003 silam.
Dalam video klip lagu Ultimate, menampilkan beberapa cuplikan adegan film Freaky Friday yang bertujuan untuk mempromosikan film tersebut di Disney Channels Worldwide.
Sedangkan pada film Freaky Friday, lagu ini ditampilkan di akhir film sebagai pendukung adegan karakter Mark Waters yang diperankan oleh Lohan saat hadir pada pesta pernikahan ibunya.
Berkat segenap usaha yang dilakukan oleh tim produksi, lagu ini berhasil diputar di Disney Channel dan Radio Disney.
Artikel Pilihan