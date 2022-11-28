Lirik Lagu Ultimate - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ultimate - Lindsay Lohan

You're the kind of friend

Who always bends when I'm broken

Like, remember when

You took my heart and put it back together again

I've been wasting time with clueless guys

But now it's over

Let me tell you why I'm through

I've got someone new

He's just like you

You're it

You're the ultimate

It's automatic, I'm sure of it

No lie

So don't even try

To tell me that you're not the guy

'Cause I've been waiting all my life

For someone just like you

But you're it

You're the ultimate

You

You're the kind of guy whose hands in mine

Send shivers up and down my spine

You took my heart and put it back together again

You're the kind of guy that blows my mind

But now it's my turn

You've been right in front of me

Everything I need, why didn't I see?

You're it

You're the ultimate

It's automatic, I'm sure of it

No lie

So don't even try

To tell me that you're not the guy

'Cause I've been waiting all my life

For someone just like you

But you're it

You're the ultimate

You

You're it

You're the ultimate

It's automatic, I'm sure of it

No lie

So don't even try

To tell me that you're not the guy

You're it

You're the ultimate

It's automatic, I'm sure of it

No lie

So don't even try

To tell me that you're not the guy

'Cause I've been waiting all my life

For someone just like you

But you're it

You're the ultimate

You

You're it

You're the ultimate

You, yeah

Credit

Album: Freaky Friday

Artis: Lindsay Lohan

Dirilis: 2003

Penulis lagu: Jeff Coplan / Robert Orrall

Fakta di balik lagu Ultimate - Lindsay Lohan

Ultimate merupakan lagu yang dibawakan aktris sekaligus penyanyi Lindsay Lohan.

Lagu ini turut menjadi soundtrack film Freaky Friday tahun 2003 silam.

Dalam video klip lagu Ultimate, menampilkan beberapa cuplikan adegan film Freaky Friday yang bertujuan untuk mempromosikan film tersebut di Disney Channels Worldwide.

Sedangkan pada film Freaky Friday, lagu ini ditampilkan di akhir film sebagai pendukung adegan karakter Mark Waters yang diperankan oleh Lohan saat hadir pada pesta pernikahan ibunya.

Berkat segenap usaha yang dilakukan oleh tim produksi, lagu ini berhasil diputar di Disney Channel dan Radio Disney.