Lirik Lagu Bossy - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bossy - Lindsay Lohan

Stop touching me

Without permission

Don't disobey

Answer to me

Said if you want to play

Follow direction

We do this my way

What do you really want

What do you want to know

What do you want to see

Where do you want to go

If you leave it to me

We will not go slow

I got places to be

When you're ready let me know

I'm just a little bossy

I like it how I like it when I like it

And that's how it is

I'm just a little bossy

You got a problem with it

If I want it then I get it now

I get it now

I'm just a little bossy

I get it now

I'm Just a little bossy

Trust me

You want me happy

Punishment can be severe

Please me

And I will gladly

Brighten up your atmosphere

Let me shine for you

Let me shine for you

Only if I want to

I'm just a little bossy

I like it how I like it when I like it

And that's how it is

I'm just a little bossy

You got a problem with it

If I want it then I get it now

I get it now

I'm just a little bossy

I get it now

I'm Just a little bossy

Don't tell me no

Don't tell me no

I'm just a little bossy

I like it how I like it when I like it

And that's how it is

I'm just a little bossy

You got a problem with it

If I want it then I get it now

I get it now

I'm just a little bossy

I get it now

I'm Just a little bossy

Credit

Album: Bossy

Artis: Lindsay Lohan

Dirilis: 2008

Fakta di balik lagu Bossy - Lindsay Lohan

Bossy merupakan lagu bergenre electropop dan dance-pop yang dibawakan oleh vokalis sekaligus aktris kontroversial Lindsay Lohan.

Lagu ini ditulis dan diproduksi oleh Shaffer Smith, yang dikenal dengan nama panggungnya Ne-Yo, sementara penulisan dan produksi tambahannya dilakukan oleh anggota Stargate, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen dan Tor Erik Hermansen.

Lagu ini berada di bawah naungan Universal Motown yang bertanggung jawab atas perilisan lagu di platform musik digital.

Sebelumnya, lagu Bossy sempat membuat geger penggemar lantaran bocornya cuplikan lagu tersebut ke media sosial.