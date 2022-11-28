Lirik Lagu Bossy - Lindsay Lohan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bossy - Lindsay Lohan
Stop touching me
Without permission
Don't disobey
Answer to me
Said if you want to play
Follow direction
We do this my way
What do you really want
What do you want to know
What do you want to see
Where do you want to go
If you leave it to me
We will not go slow
I got places to be
When you're ready let me know
I'm just a little bossy
I like it how I like it when I like it
And that's how it is
I'm just a little bossy
You got a problem with it
If I want it then I get it now
I get it now
I'm just a little bossy
I get it now
I'm Just a little bossy
Trust me
You want me happy
Punishment can be severe
Please me
And I will gladly
Brighten up your atmosphere
Let me shine for you
Let me shine for you
Only if I want to
I'm just a little bossy
I like it how I like it when I like it
And that's how it is
I'm just a little bossy
You got a problem with it
If I want it then I get it now
I get it now
I'm just a little bossy
I get it now
I'm Just a little bossy
Don't tell me no
Don't tell me no
I'm just a little bossy
I like it how I like it when I like it
And that's how it is
I'm just a little bossy
You got a problem with it
If I want it then I get it now
I get it now
I'm just a little bossy
I get it now
I'm Just a little bossy
Credit
Album: Bossy
Artis: Lindsay Lohan
Dirilis: 2008
Fakta di balik lagu Bossy - Lindsay Lohan
Bossy merupakan lagu bergenre electropop dan dance-pop yang dibawakan oleh vokalis sekaligus aktris kontroversial Lindsay Lohan.
Lagu ini ditulis dan diproduksi oleh Shaffer Smith, yang dikenal dengan nama panggungnya Ne-Yo, sementara penulisan dan produksi tambahannya dilakukan oleh anggota Stargate, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen dan Tor Erik Hermansen.
Lagu ini berada di bawah naungan Universal Motown yang bertanggung jawab atas perilisan lagu di platform musik digital.
Sebelumnya, lagu Bossy sempat membuat geger penggemar lantaran bocornya cuplikan lagu tersebut ke media sosial.
Artikel Pilihan