Lirik Lagu No Denying – J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Denying – J Hus
There's no denying
The army is rising
Call me a Titan
Thunder and lightning
The circle need tightening
The hustle, I dive in
Strugglin', strivin'
My business, I'm mindin'
Don't tell me where your mind is
I already know I'm a psychic
Any time it's a crisis
We're the strongest and the wisest
Free, all my life, is
Rise up your lighters
Before you fully rise up
We haffi remove the virus
Ain't seeing nothing like this
Juju J in live flesh
You know me, I'm the livest
Call on all your riders
Call on all your strikers
Me, I don't even fear death
You don't know me, I'm fearless
Me, I'm out here bare chest
You can't come nowhere near us
When man start moving careless
Clap the man that's nearest
I don't hit one, I hit various
JME, I'm serious
Juju J is my alias
Mad man, the craziest
In a hundred mile radius
My best friend is anonymous
You need to hit man, come and holler us
I'm shaking all your chakras
Gotta stop smoking cannabis
Everyday, different challenges
Never had worthy challengers
Me and you are different calibers
Every day, wake up, manifest
Say you shot a man but I'm not impressed
My new girl is on house arrest
Baby girl, I wish you all the best
I'm on the roadside but I'm playing chess
Niggas all the same, more or less
You know I hit man, you a hit and miss
Everyone I don't like, I write a list
But a fisherman needs a bigger fish
There's no denying
The army is rising
Call me a Titan
Thunder and lightning
The circle need tightening
The hustle, I dive in
Strugglin', strivin'
My business, I'm mindin'
Don't tell me where your mind is
I already know I'm a psychic
Any time it's a crisis
We're the strongest and the wisest
Free, all my life, is
Rise up your lighters
Before you fully rise up
We haffi remove the virus
Anywhere I go, I come with Duppy
He don't wan' bust his shotty
I keep them powers 'round me
Said he wouldn't bust it but he was proudy
I don't hear from you, you don't doubt me
I'm just out here, you feel me?
I been hustling, you smell me?
If you see them man, come and tell me
In the hood, they call me "Momodou"
I dump on you, you likkle fucker yute
I know one guy from Cameroon
Said the big Bonsam is coming soon
That guy right there is not a goon
Swear he was born with a silver spoon
Coulda took that gal dere to my room
But I took that gal dere to the moon
You don't really know me, you just assume
Uncle Tom, you're just a coon
Had to spray out one buffoon
Had to spray, it's nothing new
Make some way, I'm coming through
All my friend wan' do is boot
I might just give him the alley-oop
Dem man dere don't know their roots
Dem man dere dilute the truth
I can't smoke my zute 'round you
'Cause you always ask for a toot
Where's my laces, where's my shoes?
Dem man come like passionfruit
I don't know them random youth's
I was chilling, sipping hooch
There's no denying
The army is rising
Call me a Titan
Thunder and lightning
The circle need tightening
The hustle, I dive in
Strugglin', strivin'
My business, I'm mindin'
Don't tell me where your mind is
I already know I'm a psychic
Any time it's a crisis
We're the strongest and the wisest
Free, all my life, is
Rise up your lighters
Before you fully rise up
We haffi remove the virus
Credits
Album: Big Conspiracy
Artis: J Hus
Dirilis: 2020
