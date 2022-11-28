Lirik Lagu No Denying – J Hus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Denying – J Hus

There's no denying

The army is rising

Call me a Titan

Thunder and lightning

The circle need tightening

The hustle, I dive in

Strugglin', strivin'

My business, I'm mindin'

Don't tell me where your mind is

I already know I'm a psychic

Any time it's a crisis

We're the strongest and the wisest

Free, all my life, is

Rise up your lighters

Before you fully rise up

We haffi remove the virus

Ain't seeing nothing like this

Juju J in live flesh

You know me, I'm the livest

Call on all your riders

Call on all your strikers

Me, I don't even fear death

You don't know me, I'm fearless

Me, I'm out here bare chest

You can't come nowhere near us

When man start moving careless

Clap the man that's nearest

I don't hit one, I hit various

JME, I'm serious

Juju J is my alias

Mad man, the craziest

In a hundred mile radius

My best friend is anonymous

You need to hit man, come and holler us

I'm shaking all your chakras

Gotta stop smoking cannabis

Everyday, different challenges

Never had worthy challengers

Me and you are different calibers

Every day, wake up, manifest

Say you shot a man but I'm not impressed

My new girl is on house arrest

Baby girl, I wish you all the best

I'm on the roadside but I'm playing chess

Niggas all the same, more or less

You know I hit man, you a hit and miss

Everyone I don't like, I write a list

But a fisherman needs a bigger fish

There's no denying

The army is rising

Call me a Titan

Thunder and lightning

The circle need tightening

The hustle, I dive in

Strugglin', strivin'

My business, I'm mindin'

Don't tell me where your mind is

I already know I'm a psychic

Any time it's a crisis

We're the strongest and the wisest

Free, all my life, is

Rise up your lighters

Before you fully rise up

We haffi remove the virus

Anywhere I go, I come with Duppy

He don't wan' bust his shotty

I keep them powers 'round me

Said he wouldn't bust it but he was proudy

I don't hear from you, you don't doubt me

I'm just out here, you feel me?

I been hustling, you smell me?

If you see them man, come and tell me

In the hood, they call me "Momodou"

I dump on you, you likkle fucker yute

I know one guy from Cameroon

Said the big Bonsam is coming soon

That guy right there is not a goon

Swear he was born with a silver spoon

Coulda took that gal dere to my room

But I took that gal dere to the moon

You don't really know me, you just assume

Uncle Tom, you're just a coon

Had to spray out one buffoon

Had to spray, it's nothing new

Make some way, I'm coming through

All my friend wan' do is boot

I might just give him the alley-oop

Dem man dere don't know their roots

Dem man dere dilute the truth

I can't smoke my zute 'round you

'Cause you always ask for a toot

Where's my laces, where's my shoes?

Dem man come like passionfruit

I don't know them random youth's

I was chilling, sipping hooch

There's no denying

The army is rising

Call me a Titan

Thunder and lightning

The circle need tightening

The hustle, I dive in

Strugglin', strivin'

My business, I'm mindin'

Don't tell me where your mind is

I already know I'm a psychic

Any time it's a crisis

We're the strongest and the wisest

Free, all my life, is

Rise up your lighters

Before you fully rise up

We haffi remove the virus

Credits

Album: Big Conspiracy

Artis: J Hus

Dirilis: 2020

Fakta