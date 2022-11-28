Lirik Lagu Dance On A Waterfall - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dance On A Waterfall - Orange Blue

When all your gods have shown their lust to kill

And the prayers you're sending out are unanswered still

When the pieces of your dreams cut you inside

And the ideals of your life are bleeding dry

That will be the day when you resign from all religions of our time

Then you will know who I am, where we stand

If you try you can walk on a rainbow

Dance on a waterfall

When you fall when you cry you will fly

You will walk on a rainbow

Dance on a waterfall

When every light that shines had lost its glare

And the dead who are celebrating in the clubs won't care

When the bibles that you worshipt are flatterd sheets

Like the pages of old lifestyle magazines

That'll be the day when you resign from all religions of our time

Then you will know who I am ...

I know there'll be a day when you resign

And the world will be just yours and mine

Obliged to nothing except our own crime

