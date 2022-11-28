Lirik Lagu Dance On A Waterfall - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 November 2022, 01:55 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu. /Pixabay/Tumisu

Dance On A Waterfall - Orange Blue

When all your gods have shown their lust to kill
And the prayers you're sending out are unanswered still
When the pieces of your dreams cut you inside
And the ideals of your life are bleeding dry

That will be the day when you resign from all religions of our time

Then you will know who I am, where we stand
If you try you can walk on a rainbow
Dance on a waterfall
When you fall when you cry you will fly
You will walk on a rainbow
Dance on a waterfall

When every light that shines had lost its glare
And the dead who are celebrating in the clubs won't care
When the bibles that you worshipt are flatterd sheets
Like the pages of old lifestyle magazines

That'll be the day when you resign from all religions of our time

Then you will know who I am ...

I know there'll be a day when you resign
And the world will be just yours and mine
Obliged to nothing except our own crime

Credits

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB
Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Tunisia vs Australia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kosta Rika di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head hingga Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Belgia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
4

Link Streaming Under The Queen's Umbrella Episode 13 Sub Indo: Pangeran Seongnam Berhasil Kelabui Ibu Suri
5

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Polandia vs Arab Saudi, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV
6

GBK Tak Boleh Dipakai Piala AFF hingga Konser BLACKPINK, tapi Boleh untuk Acara Relawan Jokowi
7

Prediksi Tunisia vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Prakiraan Skor
8

Prediksi Argentina vs Meksiko di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Skor Akhir
9

Prediksi Skor Spanyol vs Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
10

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Pertama Sabtu, 26 November 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cerdik Indonesia

Yalla Shoot TV Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Spanyol vs Jerman Hari Ini, Cek Link Nonton Piala Dunia Resmi

Yalla Shoot TV Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Spanyol vs Jerman Hari Ini, Cek Link Nonton Piala Dunia Resmi

28 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Cilacap Update

PREDIKSI Susunan Pemain Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia 2022, Filip Kostic Absen?

PREDIKSI Susunan Pemain Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia 2022, Filip Kostic Absen?

28 November 2022, 01:52 WIB

Sumenep News

YANDEX Live Streaming Spanyol Vs Jerman Bisa Nonton? Ini Link Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia

YANDEX Live Streaming Spanyol Vs Jerman Bisa Nonton? Ini Link Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia

28 November 2022, 01:51 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup E Spanyol vs Jerman, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

Sedang Berlansung! Link Live Streaming Grup E Spanyol vs Jerman, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

28 November 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cilacap Update

17 SMP Terbaik di Kota Sungai Penuh Jambi Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

17 SMP Terbaik di Kota Sungai Penuh Jambi Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

28 November 2022, 01:49 WIB

Cilacap Update

20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kepulauan Meranti Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Sekarang?

20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kepulauan Meranti Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Sekarang?

28 November 2022, 01:44 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Hari Pasaran dan Wuku

Kalender Jawa Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Hari Pasaran dan Wuku

28 November 2022, 01:40 WIB

Cilacap Update

5 Event Kpop di Indonesia Desember 2022, Ada Fan Meeting Ji Chang Wook Hingga Konser Everglow, Harga Tiket?

5 Event Kpop di Indonesia Desember 2022, Ada Fan Meeting Ji Chang Wook Hingga Konser Everglow, Harga Tiket?

28 November 2022, 01:36 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Spanyol vs Jerman Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Spanyol vs Jerman Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Hijriyah Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Jadwal Ayyamul Bidh

Kalender Hijriyah Bulan Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Jadwal Ayyamul Bidh

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Media Pakuan

Sayang Dilewatkan! Link Live Streaming Spanyol VS Jerman pada pekan kedua di Grup E FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sayang Dilewatkan! Link Live Streaming Spanyol VS Jerman pada pekan kedua di Grup E FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Jadwal Lokasi Layanan SIM Keliling Senin 28 November 2022: Tangerang, Tangerang Selatan, Kabupaten Tangerang

Jadwal Lokasi Layanan SIM Keliling Senin 28 November 2022: Tangerang, Tangerang Selatan, Kabupaten Tangerang

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Prakiraan Cuaca Jabodetabek Senin 28 November 2022, Sejumlah Wilayah Cerah Berawan Sampai Malam Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Jabodetabek Senin 28 November 2022, Sejumlah Wilayah Cerah Berawan Sampai Malam Hari

28 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Indo Bali News

Hasil Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: Sempurna, Kroasia Menang Besar atas Kanada

Hasil Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: Sempurna, Kroasia Menang Besar atas Kanada

28 November 2022, 01:28 WIB

Cilacap Update

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kuantan Singingi Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Peringkat Sekolahmu?

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Kuantan Singingi Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Peringkat Sekolahmu?

28 November 2022, 01:26 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LIVE STREAMING SCTV Piala Dunia 2022 Spanyol vs Jerman Hari ini Nonton Gratis Siaran Langsung di HP, Laptop

LIVE STREAMING SCTV Piala Dunia 2022 Spanyol vs Jerman Hari ini Nonton Gratis Siaran Langsung di HP, Laptop

28 November 2022, 01:26 WIB

Cilacap Update

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Siak Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Siak Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

28 November 2022, 01:23 WIB

Cilacap Update

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Rokan Hilir Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Rokan Hilir Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

28 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Utara Times

7 Film Bioskop Tayang Bulan Desember 2022, Ada KKN di Desa Penari: Luwih Dowo Luwih Medeni

7 Film Bioskop Tayang Bulan Desember 2022, Ada KKN di Desa Penari: Luwih Dowo Luwih Medeni

28 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Hasil Akhir Kroasia vs Kanada Piala Dunia 2022: Vatreni Menang dengan Skor Telak 4-1, Meski Sempat Tertinggal

Hasil Akhir Kroasia vs Kanada Piala Dunia 2022: Vatreni Menang dengan Skor Telak 4-1, Meski Sempat Tertinggal

28 November 2022, 01:17 WIB

Cilacap Update

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Rokan Hulu Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Rokan Hulu Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

28 November 2022, 01:17 WIB

Selayar Post

Renungan Harian Katolik Senin 28 Nov 2022, Banyak orang akan datang dari Timur dan Barat masuk Kerajaan Surga

Renungan Harian Katolik Senin 28 Nov 2022, Banyak orang akan datang dari Timur dan Barat masuk Kerajaan Surga

28 November 2022, 01:12 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Siaran Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Hari Senin, 28 November 2022 Lengkap link Live Streaming

Jadwal Siaran Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Hari Senin, 28 November 2022 Lengkap link Live Streaming

28 November 2022, 01:10 WIB

Cilacap Update

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Bengkalis Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Bengkalis Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

28 November 2022, 01:08 WIB

Cilacap Update

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Indragiri Hilir Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

15 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Indragiri Hilir Riau Berdasarkan Data Kemendikbud, Cek Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

28 November 2022, 01:08 WIB
x