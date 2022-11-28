Lirik Lagu Dance On A Waterfall - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dance On A Waterfall - Orange Blue
When all your gods have shown their lust to kill
And the prayers you're sending out are unanswered still
When the pieces of your dreams cut you inside
And the ideals of your life are bleeding dry
That will be the day when you resign from all religions of our time
Then you will know who I am, where we stand
If you try you can walk on a rainbow
Dance on a waterfall
When you fall when you cry you will fly
You will walk on a rainbow
Dance on a waterfall
When every light that shines had lost its glare
And the dead who are celebrating in the clubs won't care
When the bibles that you worshipt are flatterd sheets
Like the pages of old lifestyle magazines
That'll be the day when you resign from all religions of our time
Then you will know who I am ...
I know there'll be a day when you resign
And the world will be just yours and mine
Obliged to nothing except our own crime
