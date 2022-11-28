Lirik Lagu A Million Lives – Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Million Lives – Jake Miller

Wow

Wow, yeah

The other day I got an email, I almost didn't read it

But something caught my eye right before I could delete it

It was bold and underlined, "Please Read" was the title

Followed by "Jake you are my idol"

It said and I quote, my name is Nikki and I used to be dancer

Til the day the doctor diagnosed me with cancer

So I said goodbye to all the hair on my head

And hello to my hospital bed

Yeah see I was just a normal girl, it happened so fast

There were so many days that I thought would be my last

However the fight was tough, and the battle was long

But I felt strong when I listened to your songs

You were, always there for me, you helped my heart beat

You were my only friend, kept you on repeat

I thanks God for you every single night

'Cause believe or not, you saved my life

I've met a million people, been a million places

Shook a million hands, seen a million faces

I've had a million lows, and a million more highs

No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives

I've met a million people, been a million places

Shook a million hands, seen a million faces

I've had a million lows, and a million more highs

No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives

Yeah the mailman knocked said it was for me

Handed me a box, sent from Tennessee

Written on the top "for jakes eyes only"

Inside was a journal and letter that he wrote me

It said my name is Dillon I'm in 7th grade

I'm ridiculed and picked on almost everyday

Yeah they push me in the halls in between my classes

Yesterday they took my books then broke my glasses

I got no one to talk to, its like I don't exist

Sometimes I wonder if I was gone, would I be missed?

But lemme tell you the real reason for this letter

You've helped me through it all, you've help me feel better

Your words gimme confidence, your messages inspire me

You help me find my inner strength deep inside of me

Through all the bad times, you helped me find the light

Believe or not, you saved my life

I've met a million people, been a million places

Shook a million hands, seen a million faces

I've had a million lows, and a million more highs

No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives

I've met a million people, been a million places

Shook a million hands, seen a million faces

I've had a million lows, and a million more highs

No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives

I was sittin' at my table at dinner the other night

When I noticed a little girl sittin' to my right

She was lookin' at me like she knew me, I guess she did

'Cause then she walked right up to, and then she said

My name is Sami and I swear that I'm your biggest fan

I think she even had my name written on her hand

She said me and my brother used to listen to you every day

Until last year, when he passed away

I'll never forget seein' my parents cry

When they got a call sayin' that your son had died

Man I wish that he was here now, you were his favourite

He had your mixtape and never stopped playin' it

Your music gives me a feelin that I just can't describe

It's like I got my brother back, and he's still alive

I pray for both of you, every single night

'Cause believe or not, you saved my life

I've met a million people, been a million places

Shook a million hands, seen a million faces

I've had a million lows, and a million more highs

No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives

I've met a million people, been a million places

Shook a million hands, seen a million faces

I've had a million lows, and a million more highs

No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives

Now let me turn the table, and talk to you

I had a dream but you're the reason that its comin' true

Yeah I've had some dark days, when the sun don't shine

But you always reminded me that I would be fine

'Cause when no else cared, you believed in my vision

And now I got an army comin' with me on my mission

I thank God for all you, every single night

Cause believe or not, you saved my life