Lirik Lagu A Million Lives – Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Million Lives – Jake Miller
Wow
Wow, yeah
The other day I got an email, I almost didn't read it
But something caught my eye right before I could delete it
It was bold and underlined, "Please Read" was the title
Followed by "Jake you are my idol"
It said and I quote, my name is Nikki and I used to be dancer
Til the day the doctor diagnosed me with cancer
So I said goodbye to all the hair on my head
And hello to my hospital bed
Yeah see I was just a normal girl, it happened so fast
There were so many days that I thought would be my last
However the fight was tough, and the battle was long
But I felt strong when I listened to your songs
You were, always there for me, you helped my heart beat
You were my only friend, kept you on repeat
I thanks God for you every single night
'Cause believe or not, you saved my life
I've met a million people, been a million places
Shook a million hands, seen a million faces
I've had a million lows, and a million more highs
No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives
I've met a million people, been a million places
Shook a million hands, seen a million faces
I've had a million lows, and a million more highs
No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives
Yeah the mailman knocked said it was for me
Handed me a box, sent from Tennessee
Written on the top "for jakes eyes only"
Inside was a journal and letter that he wrote me
It said my name is Dillon I'm in 7th grade
I'm ridiculed and picked on almost everyday
Yeah they push me in the halls in between my classes
Yesterday they took my books then broke my glasses
I got no one to talk to, its like I don't exist
Sometimes I wonder if I was gone, would I be missed?
But lemme tell you the real reason for this letter
You've helped me through it all, you've help me feel better
Your words gimme confidence, your messages inspire me
You help me find my inner strength deep inside of me
Through all the bad times, you helped me find the light
Believe or not, you saved my life
I've met a million people, been a million places
Shook a million hands, seen a million faces
I've had a million lows, and a million more highs
No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives
I've met a million people, been a million places
Shook a million hands, seen a million faces
I've had a million lows, and a million more highs
No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives
I was sittin' at my table at dinner the other night
When I noticed a little girl sittin' to my right
She was lookin' at me like she knew me, I guess she did
'Cause then she walked right up to, and then she said
My name is Sami and I swear that I'm your biggest fan
I think she even had my name written on her hand
She said me and my brother used to listen to you every day
Until last year, when he passed away
I'll never forget seein' my parents cry
When they got a call sayin' that your son had died
Man I wish that he was here now, you were his favourite
He had your mixtape and never stopped playin' it
Your music gives me a feelin that I just can't describe
It's like I got my brother back, and he's still alive
I pray for both of you, every single night
'Cause believe or not, you saved my life
I've met a million people, been a million places
Shook a million hands, seen a million faces
I've had a million lows, and a million more highs
No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives
I've met a million people, been a million places
Shook a million hands, seen a million faces
I've had a million lows, and a million more highs
No I haven't made a million, but I've touched a million lives
Now let me turn the table, and talk to you
I had a dream but you're the reason that its comin' true
Yeah I've had some dark days, when the sun don't shine
But you always reminded me that I would be fine
'Cause when no else cared, you believed in my vision
And now I got an army comin' with me on my mission
I thank God for all you, every single night
Cause believe or not, you saved my life
