Lirik Lagu Parties – Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Parties – Jake Miller

I don't go to parties anymore

'Cause I'm afraid to see you

When I open up the door

Standing there with my replacement

Laughing and smiling

While inside I'm dying

So I don't go to parties anymore

Ten o'clock on the Friday night

I got the, text message with the place and time

But she, probably get the same text so I can't go

'Cause I can't see her face right now

'Cause if I do I know I might break down

And I'm not tryna make a scene guess I'll stay home

Maybe next week I'll be ready

To get dressed up and fake a smile

But I think she's moved on already

So you won't see me for a while

'Cause I don't go to parties anymore

'Cause I'm afraid to see you

When I open up the door

Standing there with my replacement

Laughing and smiling

While inside I'm dying

So I don't go to parties anymore, no

Uh, yeah

You're probably in your room right now

When you getting ready for a long night out

And you probably look so good 'cause you always do (always do

Or maybe you're staying back home too

'Cause you feel the same way that I do

You should pick up the phone and call me if that's true

Maybe next week I'll be ready

To get dressed up and fake a smile

But I think she's moved on already

So you won't see me for a while

'Cause I don't go to parties anymore

'Cause I'm afraid to see you

When I open up the door

Standing there with my replacement

Laughing and smiling

While inside I'm dying

So I don't go to parties anymore

Artis: Jake Miller

Album: 2:00am in LA

Dirilis: 2017