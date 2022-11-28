Lirik Lagu Parties – Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Parties – Jake Miller
I don't go to parties anymore
'Cause I'm afraid to see you
When I open up the door
Standing there with my replacement
Laughing and smiling
While inside I'm dying
So I don't go to parties anymore
Ten o'clock on the Friday night
I got the, text message with the place and time
But she, probably get the same text so I can't go
'Cause I can't see her face right now
'Cause if I do I know I might break down
And I'm not tryna make a scene guess I'll stay home
Maybe next week I'll be ready
To get dressed up and fake a smile
But I think she's moved on already
So you won't see me for a while
'Cause I don't go to parties anymore
'Cause I'm afraid to see you
When I open up the door
Standing there with my replacement
Laughing and smiling
While inside I'm dying
So I don't go to parties anymore, no
Uh, yeah
You're probably in your room right now
When you getting ready for a long night out
And you probably look so good 'cause you always do (always do
Or maybe you're staying back home too
'Cause you feel the same way that I do
You should pick up the phone and call me if that's true
Maybe next week I'll be ready
To get dressed up and fake a smile
But I think she's moved on already
So you won't see me for a while
'Cause I don't go to parties anymore
'Cause I'm afraid to see you
When I open up the door
Standing there with my replacement
Laughing and smiling
While inside I'm dying
So I don't go to parties anymore
Artis: Jake Miller
Album: 2:00am in LA
Dirilis: 2017
