Lirik Lagu Wait For You – Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wait For You – Jake Miller
Wait for you
Wait for you
You say your heart is still fragile (fragile)
Maybe we should keep it casual, that's fine
That's fine
(Wait)
He broke your heart into pieces
I know that you are still healing, that's fine
It's alright
'Cause I'll wait for you
No matter how long I have to
Yeah, I'll wait for you
And every night I'm hurting
But I know you'll be worth it
So I'll wait
I will wait for you
(I will wait for you)
I will wait for you
(I will, I will)
I will wait for you
(I will wait for you)
I will wait for you
(I will, I will)
I start to run out of patience
When I start picturing you naked, no lie
No lie
You're sleeping alone but I'm jealous
'Cause I got a space in my bed that's your size
Your size
I think you could use someone like me
But you ain't ready yet
You scared to love again
I think you could use someone like me
It's killing me inside
But you can take your time
'Cause I'll wait for you
No matter how long I have to
Yeah, I'll wait for you
And every night I'm hurting
But I know you'll be worth it
So I'll wait
I will wait for you
(I will wait for you) (yeah, I'll wait)
I will wait for you
(I will, I will) (as long as it takes)
I will wait for you
(I will wait for you)
I will wait for you
(I will, I will)
Artikel Pilihan