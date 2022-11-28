Lirik Lagu Wait For You – Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wait For You – Jake Miller

Wait for you

Wait for you

You say your heart is still fragile (fragile)

Maybe we should keep it casual, that's fine

That's fine

(Wait)

He broke your heart into pieces

I know that you are still healing, that's fine

It's alright

'Cause I'll wait for you

No matter how long I have to

Yeah, I'll wait for you

And every night I'm hurting

But I know you'll be worth it

So I'll wait

I will wait for you

(I will wait for you)

I will wait for you

(I will, I will)

I will wait for you

(I will wait for you)

I will wait for you

(I will, I will)

I start to run out of patience

When I start picturing you naked, no lie

No lie

You're sleeping alone but I'm jealous

'Cause I got a space in my bed that's your size

Your size

I think you could use someone like me

But you ain't ready yet

You scared to love again

I think you could use someone like me

It's killing me inside

But you can take your time

'Cause I'll wait for you

No matter how long I have to

Yeah, I'll wait for you

And every night I'm hurting

But I know you'll be worth it

So I'll wait

I will wait for you

(I will wait for you) (yeah, I'll wait)

I will wait for you

(I will, I will) (as long as it takes)

I will wait for you

(I will wait for you)

I will wait for you

(I will, I will)