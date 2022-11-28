Lirik Lagu Higher - Clean Bandit feat Iann Dior dan Fakta di Baliknya

(I love you)

Under my skin, under my skin

Got me strugglin'

And know where you end and where I begin

And we feel incredible, we feel no pain

You got me feelin' insane, got me strugglin'

And know where you end and where I begin

Had my head underwater

Had my mind under covers

Had my faith in the gutter

Underwater, water, water, water, water, oh

But when you look at me

I'm higher, higher, higher

Eyes on me

I'm higher, higher, higher

Nothing matters at all when I see you with your eyes on me

I'm higher, higher, higher

Higher, higher, higher

Higher, higher, higher

Huh (I love you)

I'ma pop out with her, no lie

I'ma get away, oh baby, we slide

Head in the clouds when I look in your eyes

I don't got a doubt on the back of my mind

That you got it, got it, got it all (got it, got it, got it all)

And you know it's you that drives me crazy (know it's you that drives me crazy)

Had my head (had my head) underwater (underwater)

Had my mind (had my mind) under covers (undercover)

Had my faith (my faith) in the gutter (in the gutter)

Underwater, water, water, water, water, oh (water, water)

But when you look at me

I'm higher, higher, higher

Eyes on me

I'm higher, higher, higher

Nothing matters at all when I see you with your eyes on me

I'm higher, higher, higher