Lirik Lagu Everything but You - Clean Bandit feat A7S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything but You - Clean Bandit feat A7S
Oh, my heart needs some headspace
Every night, try to escape
Got me calling for your name
Feel you touching
You take me to a place only we know
Away from all the noise and the people
You take me to a place only we know
When I hear your voice, say the word and we'll go
'Cause darling when we pull close
I know we can pull through
I just wanna let go (let go)
Of everything but you
'Cause nothing even matters
If it's me you're holding on to
I just wanna let go
Of everything but you
Everything but you
Everything but you
I'm so tired of the hollow
Show me signs I can follow
Baby, I go where you go (oh)
Don't you know that
You take me to a place only we know
When I hear your voice, say the word and we'll go
'Cause darling when we pull close
I know we can pull through
I just wanna let go
Of everything but you
Artikel Pilihan