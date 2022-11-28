Lirik Lagu Everything but You - Clean Bandit feat A7S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything but You - Clean Bandit feat A7S

Oh, my heart needs some headspace

Every night, try to escape

Got me calling for your name

Feel you touching

You take me to a place only we know

Away from all the noise and the people

You take me to a place only we know

When I hear your voice, say the word and we'll go

'Cause darling when we pull close

I know we can pull through

I just wanna let go (let go)

Of everything but you

'Cause nothing even matters

If it's me you're holding on to

I just wanna let go

Of everything but you

Everything but you

Everything but you

I'm so tired of the hollow

Show me signs I can follow

Baby, I go where you go (oh)

Don't you know that

You take me to a place only we know

When I hear your voice, say the word and we'll go

'Cause darling when we pull close

I know we can pull through

I just wanna let go

Of everything but you