Lirik Lagu Come Over - Clean Bandit ft Stylo Go dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come Over - Clean Bandit ft Stylo Go
Daidalaladala
Never said any of this was gonna be simple
Sometimes all it takes is just a simple oh-oh-oh
Because the place you want to reach is right in front of you
You're getting stronger
So just keep on that bit longer
Rap-pa-pum
Girl come over
Me want you closer
I'm tired of the rainy days
You bring me sun, sun, sun, sunshine
You bring me sun, sun, sun, sunshine
So before the night's over
I want you to know that
I'm willing to change my ways
You bring me sun, sun, sun, sunshine
You bring me sun, sun, sun, sunshine
Come over, come over
Come over, c-come over
Come over, come over
Come over, c-come over
I guess you're gonna run out luck love, sooner or later
You better make time to sit down and put pen to paper oh-oh-oh
Because the things you want to do will slip away from you
It won't be long now
So just keep on being strong now
Rap-pa-pum
Girl come over
Me want you closer
I'm tired of the rainy days
