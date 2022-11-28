Lirik Lagu Come Over - Clean Bandit ft Stylo Go dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Come Over - Clean Bandit ft Stylo Go

Daidalaladala

Never said any of this was gonna be simple

Sometimes all it takes is just a simple oh-oh-oh

Because the place you want to reach is right in front of you

You're getting stronger

So just keep on that bit longer

Rap-pa-pum

Girl come over

Me want you closer

I'm tired of the rainy days

You bring me sun, sun, sun, sunshine

You bring me sun, sun, sun, sunshine

So before the night's over

I want you to know that

I'm willing to change my ways

You bring me sun, sun, sun, sunshine

You bring me sun, sun, sun, sunshine

Come over, come over

Come over, c-come over

Come over, come over

Come over, c-come over

I guess you're gonna run out luck love, sooner or later

You better make time to sit down and put pen to paper oh-oh-oh

Because the things you want to do will slip away from you

It won't be long now

So just keep on being strong now

Rap-pa-pum

Girl come over

Me want you closer

I'm tired of the rainy days