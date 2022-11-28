Lirik Lagu Playboy Style - Clean Bandit feat Bhad Bhabie, Charli XCX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Playboy Style - Clean Bandit feat Bhad Bhabie, Charli XCX

Uh, oh damn

Uh, uh, oh damn

It's Clean Bandit

With Charli XCX and Bhad Bhabie, bitch!

Had a lover undercover, kept it on the low

Said that you meant nothing but my feelings really grew

Not that I regret you but I met you, went insane

Oh, oh, yeah

Didn't need forever but I needed just a call

Every night at 3 AM I'm banging on your door

Crying on the marble where we used to fuck 'til dawn

Oh, oh

What you doing to me?

Used to be a scene from a movie

Now I'm crying tears like a baby

Looking in the mirror, I don't know me

Oh, yeah yeah

Fell in love with a bad, bad dude

Playboy style, should've seen right through

All my friends, they could see the truth

You never loved me, you never loved me, yeah yeah

It's so rare for a girl like me

Playboy style, got me fallin' deep

Did that dirt and I got receipts

You never loved me, you never loved me, yeah yeah

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, La-la-la-la-a

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, La-la-la-la-a

When you making checks on checks they chase you for that dollar bill (What a bitch)

But where the fuck was you when all I had to eat was dollar meals? (Where was you at?)

Thought we'd have a run, boy

Thought you was the one, boy

But as I'm growing all the wiser I don't want no young boys (Oh no)

Too many on me and I don't discriminate (Nope)

Might take that bitch on a dinner date (cut yo bitch)

Fashion Nova, new collection (Bitch)

Already on me, I don't gotta wait (Oh, you mad)

Gotta treat me like a lady (Like a lady)

But I'm still a Bhad Bhabie (Lady)

I mean more in texts on texts and I'm sorry it's Bhabie with XCX

Yeah yeah

Fell in love with a bad, bad dude

Playboy style, should've seen right through

All my friends, they could see the truth

You never loved me, you never loved me, yeah yeah

It's so rare for a girl like me

Playboy style, got me fallin' deep

Did that dirt and I got receipts

You never loved me, you never loved me, yeah yeah

Yeah, you said no one was home

Too bad he's making shapes with the lights on

I hope she's what you want, uh

Can't believe I let a Playboy play me so damn good

Teardrops down the counter from the girls from Hollywood

Kiss him better, then you leave him, then you hide the truth

Oh, oh, yeah yeah