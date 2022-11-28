Lirik Lagu Playboy Style - Clean Bandit feat Bhad Bhabie, Charli XCX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Playboy Style - Clean Bandit feat Bhad Bhabie, Charli XCX
Uh, oh damn
Uh, uh, oh damn
It's Clean Bandit
With Charli XCX and Bhad Bhabie, bitch!
Had a lover undercover, kept it on the low
Said that you meant nothing but my feelings really grew
Not that I regret you but I met you, went insane
Oh, oh, yeah
Didn't need forever but I needed just a call
Every night at 3 AM I'm banging on your door
Crying on the marble where we used to fuck 'til dawn
Oh, oh
What you doing to me?
Used to be a scene from a movie
Now I'm crying tears like a baby
Looking in the mirror, I don't know me
Oh, yeah yeah
Fell in love with a bad, bad dude
Playboy style, should've seen right through
All my friends, they could see the truth
You never loved me, you never loved me, yeah yeah
It's so rare for a girl like me
Playboy style, got me fallin' deep
Did that dirt and I got receipts
You never loved me, you never loved me, yeah yeah
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, La-la-la-la-a
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, La-la-la-la-a
When you making checks on checks they chase you for that dollar bill (What a bitch)
But where the fuck was you when all I had to eat was dollar meals? (Where was you at?)
Thought we'd have a run, boy
Thought you was the one, boy
But as I'm growing all the wiser I don't want no young boys (Oh no)
Too many on me and I don't discriminate (Nope)
Might take that bitch on a dinner date (cut yo bitch)
Fashion Nova, new collection (Bitch)
Already on me, I don't gotta wait (Oh, you mad)
Gotta treat me like a lady (Like a lady)
But I'm still a Bhad Bhabie (Lady)
I mean more in texts on texts and I'm sorry it's Bhabie with XCX
Yeah yeah
Fell in love with a bad, bad dude
Playboy style, should've seen right through
All my friends, they could see the truth
You never loved me, you never loved me, yeah yeah
It's so rare for a girl like me
Playboy style, got me fallin' deep
Did that dirt and I got receipts
You never loved me, you never loved me, yeah yeah
Yeah, you said no one was home
Too bad he's making shapes with the lights on
I hope she's what you want, uh
Can't believe I let a Playboy play me so damn good
Teardrops down the counter from the girls from Hollywood
Kiss him better, then you leave him, then you hide the truth
Oh, oh, yeah yeah
