Lirik Lagu Beautiful People - Chris Brown feat Benny Benassi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful People - Chris Brown feat Benny Benassi

Everywhere, everywhere

Everywhere I go

Everywhere that I've been

The only thing I see is

Is beautiful people

Beautiful people

Beautiful people

Beautiful people

Oh-whoa, don't you know, don't you know?

Oh-whoa, beautiful, don't you know?

Oh-whoa, don't you know, don't you know?

Oh-whoa, beautiful, don't you know, know, know?

Live your life, live your life

Let the love inside

It's your life, it's your life

Your beauty's deep inside

Inside you

Don't let 'em bring you down, no

Your beauty is inside you

Don't let 'em bring you down, no

Oh-whoa, don't you know, don't you know?

Oh-whoa, beautiful, don't you know?

Oh-whoa, don't you know, don't you know?

Oh-whoa, beautiful, don't you know, know, know?

Take your time, take your time

Take your sexy time

Don't lose your head, lose your head

Your beauty's deep inside

Inside you



Don't let 'em bring you down, no

The beauty is inside you

Don't let 'em bring you down, no



Oh-whoa, don't you know, don't you know?

Oh-whoa, beautiful, don't you know?

Oh-whoa, don't you know, don't you know?

Oh-whoa, beautiful, don't you know, know, know?



Beautiful people

Beautiful people

Beautiful people

Beautiful people

Live your life, live your life

Let the love inside

It's your life, it's your life

Got to live it right

Beautiful people